Squirrels trace COVID-19 in this week's winning You Toon cartoon caption
Squirrels trace COVID-19 in this week's winning You Toon cartoon caption

Winning Lincoln You Toon

Ernie Hanson of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Ernie!

His caption about squirrels on the Abraham Lincoln statue on Bascom Hill beat out more than 70 entries. Hanson wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. Hanson also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Pete Lien of Edgerton: “At least our curre

  • nt president has the bronze part down.”

Scott Tredwell of Advance, North Carolina: “You’re on the penny, the five and Rushmore. We’re on you. How do you like them acorns.”

Debbie Ossmann

  • of Mazomanie: “So, Abe. What do you think of President Trump comparing himself to you? Yeah, I would be speechless too!”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

