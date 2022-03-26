Squirrels beat badgers in this week's caption contest

David Bier of Janesville is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, David!
His caption about squirrels catching March Madness beat out more than 60 entries. Bier wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Steve Swed
- of Waunakee: “We may not be the No. 1 seed in this tournament, but that’s our No.1 seed!”
Sue Sanford-Ring
- of McFarland: “Nuts, I missed again!”
Cathy Kliebenstein
- of Madison: “We may not be able to beat the Badgers, but for sure we could beat the Gophers.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.