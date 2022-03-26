 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOU TOON

Squirrels beat badgers in this week's caption contest

  • 0
Squirrel Basketball You Toon

David Bier of Janesville is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, David!

His caption about squirrels catching March Madness beat out more than 60 entries. Bier wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Steve Swed

  • of Waunakee: “We may not be the No. 1 seed in this tournament, but that’s our No.1 seed!”

Sue Sanford-Ring

  • of McFarland: “Nuts, I missed again!”

Cathy Kliebenstein

  • of Madison: “We may not be able to beat the Badgers, but for sure we could beat the Gophers.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics