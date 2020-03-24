Spencer Black: Wisconsin Supreme Court needs Jill Karofsky

If you care about our state’s future, it is absolutely imperative that you cast your vote in the April 7 election, either in person or by early vote. It’s easy to vote by mail — here’s the link: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/VoteAbsentee.
The election for the state Supreme Court will impact Wisconsin for at least a decade, perhaps even longer. And never has there been a starker contrast between the candidates. Judge Jill Karofsky would bring to the high court an outstanding and impressive 30-year career as a jurist, a victim rights advocate and as a prosecutor. She is running against Justice Daniel Kelly who is an unelected, Walker-appointed incumbent who had no judicial experience before being handpicked by Walker because of his hardcore partisanship and far right-wing views. Kelly is the most extreme rightist ideologue to sit on the Supreme Court in memory.
Without even one day’s experience as a judge, Walker placed Kelly on our highest court not because he was respected by legal scholars or had a distinguished career in the law, but apparently based solely on his affiliation with right-wing groups and his authorship of inflammatory and far-out opinions. Kelly called important government safeguards “slavery” and called the requirement that health insurance be available for folks with preexisting medical conditions “the death of democracy.”
Kelly has continued his in-your-face extremism during his current campaign for a 10-year term on the Supreme Court. Kelly proudly hosted a fundraiser at a shooting range the day after five workers were massacred at the Molson Coors Brewery in Milwaukee in one of the worst incidents of gun violence in state history. Mind you, the very next day — he didn’t have the decency to wait until after the funerals were held for the victims. Then he even followed up with a fundraising appeal boasting of his callous action.
His extremism on the court has been matched by his appetite for corruption. He has repeatedly voted to reward his campaign contributors with his judicial decisions. In cases concerning a rightist group whose board has gifted his campaign with bundles of cash, Kelly has not only refused to recuse himself but has actually been their aggressive advocate. He has even opposed efforts to strengthen conflict of interest rules for judges, probably because it thinks it would interfere with his ability to use our high court to pander to his contributors.
Fortunately we have an excellent alternative in the April 7 election. Judge Jill Karofsky is exactly the kind of experienced and respected legal scholar we expect and deserve to have serve us on the Supreme Court. Her distinguished legal career, almost 30 years in the making, includes her highly respected tenure as a tough and fair trial court judge. Prior to serving on the bench, she was executive director of the Wisconsin Office of Crime Victim Services, assistant attorney general and a highly respected deputy district attorney.
If Kelly is given 10 years on the court, it will likely mean that a highly partisan, right-wing majority can impose their ideology on the state for at least a decade, regardless of the votes of the people. In a potential decision with long lasting implications, the gerrymandered state Legislature is looking for the acquiescence of the Supreme Court to continue to gerrymander the state for next 10 years. Kelly, who actually has his campaign office in Republican Party headquarters, is almost certain to rubber-stamp the Republican gerrymandering scheme.
It might be tempting in this time of the coronavirus to sit this election out. DON’T. The consequences of this election are far too important.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
