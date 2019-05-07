The last late-season snow storm has come and gone (maybe!) and it’s time to think summer. For Badgers, that often means heading to a state park or trail. Whether that’s camping at Peninsula, biking the Elroy-Sparta trail, marveling at the deep canyons at Copper Falls or hiking the bluffs at Devil's Lake, our state parks and trails are one of the things that make Wisconsin so special.
Unfortunately, we can’t take the future of our great state park and trail system for granted anymore.
Wisconsin’s parks have long been considered among the best in the nation. Part of that success has been due to a mix of funding — visitors pay part of the cost of operation and maintenance through fees for entry, camping and trail passes. Those user fees have long been substantially supplemented by state budget support.
Unfortunately, that mix of user and public support was abruptly discontinued four years ago by former Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-controlled Legislature, which cut all state funding for our beloved parks. The Republicans compelled the park system to be totally self-supporting, an approach that virtually no other state follows.
The Republican action is a prescription for the long-term decline of our park system. Lack of public support for our parks will lead to neglected maintenance and higher fees. We already are seeing less staffing and strained infrastructure in some parks, along with higher costs to the public. While the impact is modest now, the consequences will grow more severe if state funding is not restored. A significant portion of the facilities at the state parks date back to the '60s and '70s, and some even to the 1930s. They are reaching — or have already reached — the end of their useful life and need repair or replacement.
Relying on user revenue alone will inevitably mean higher fees in the future, and that will preclude some lower-income families from enjoying our parks. Already, Wisconsin’s day use fees are the highest in the Midwest. By comparison, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Ohio do not even charge entry fees to their state parks.
I take strong exception to the notion that park users alone either can or should finance our parks. Our state parks system provides public goods that go well beyond those enjoyed only by the users. Parks protect some of most important natural areas and provide vital habitat for wildlife and endangered species. They provide public access to areas that would otherwise would be off-limits. Think of Door County. With few exceptions, the only places to enjoy or even see the shoreline in that most iconic of Wisconsin landscapes are the publicly owned spaces.
State parks are an important asset to our economy. A study in 2014 found they account for 8,200 jobs and a total economic impact of over $1 billion annually. Before the Republican cut, the parks received $4.6 million a year in tax dollars. Compare that to the $4 billion pledged to Foxconn in the name of job creation.
The Sierra Club has launched a campaign called “Wisconsin Loves Parks” to rally support for restoring funding for our parks. It appears to have robust public support. At the recent Conservation Congress meetings, a resolution calling for restored funding was approved by 86 percent of attendees.
“Wisconsin Loves Parks” has organized public, family-friendly events for this coming Saturday, May 11, at several state parks including Governor Dodge, High Cliff, Havenwoods, Kohler-Andrae, Mauthe Lake and Wyalusing. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org/wisconsin/outings-eventsable. Come on out to enjoy your parks and show your support for their future.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
