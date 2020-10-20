Spencer Black: Vote like our democracy depends on it

History may not repeat itself, but it can transmit powerful lessons through the ages. One lesson, relevant to our current situation, is that democratic republics can fall.
A recent book, "Mortal Republic — How Rome Fell into Tyranny," caught my attention. There are a great many differences between the Roman Republic and our American Republic, yet the conclusions that the author, Edward Watts, reaches about that era have a chilling resonance today.
Professor Watts describes how the Roman Republic, which endured for 482 years, was replaced by a dictatorship: “A Republic … lives or dies solely on the basis of choices made by those in charge of its custody … Rome’s republic died because it was allowed to … When citizens take the health and durability of their republic for granted, that republic is at risk.”
Because of the anti-democratic actions and threats of Donald Trump and the willingness of Republican politicians to unquestionably enable him, we cannot take the durability of our democratic republic for granted. We can look to both history and recent events, be it the fall of the Weimar Republic in Germany in the 1930s, or the present day erosion of democratic republics in Hungary and Turkey, to know that the fall of the Roman Republic is hardly an isolated case. Sometimes republics fall violently in a coup but more recently, they are destroyed bit by bit until only a shell of the former democracy remains.
There are developments that make the threat to our democratic republic real.
Delegitimizing democracy: Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked the electoral process with unsubstantiated claims of fraud. He avows that any result other than his victory is unacceptable and illegitimate, despite the fact that every poll shows him losing substantially.
A hardcore following rejecting democracy and supporting authoritarianism: A recent Oxford University study found what the authors called “shockingly high levels of anti-democratic beliefs among Trump backers.” The respondents longed for a “strong man” leader over democratic principles. Prominent Republicans have begun to publicly embrace this point of view. For example, Sen. Mike Lee recently said “Democracy isn’t the objective … We want the human condition to flourish. Rank democracy can thwart that.”
Embrace of violent partisan extremists: Donald Trump has repeatedly supported and egged on armed partisan neofascists like the Proud Boys and Michigan Militia, calling on them to intimidate voters at polling places and to “stand by” to violently contest his electoral defeat.
Undermining the rule of law: Trump has steadfastly claimed that he is above the law and has actively subverted the Justice Department, turning it into an arm of his campaign. He has gone so far as to call upon the attorney general to jail his opponent, Joe Biden, his previous opponent, Hillary Clinton and his predecessor, Barack Obama.
Rigging Elections: Republicans have launched a full scale effort to suppress the vote, installing a political operative to kneecap the postal service to impede mail-in voting, purging voter rolls and forcing people to wait on lines as long as 11 hours to cast a ballot.
Substituting the leader for independent authority: Trump has repeatedly attacked reputable media sources as “fake” and cast doubt on scientific expertise. He summed up his strategy in Orwellian terms, telling his followers, "Just remember, what you are seeing and what you are reading is not what's happening. Just stick with us.”
Benjamin Franklin famously said America is “a Republic if you can keep it.” The best way to ensure that our republic endures and our democracy remains strong is to defeat Trump overwhelmingly. Vote like our democracy depends on it.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
