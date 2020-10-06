Spencer Black: Vote as if the world depends on it

Trump’s first term in office has been a disaster for environmental protection. If he is reelected, the next four years will be far worse.
Saying that Trump “put the foxes in charge of the hen house” vastly understates the contempt that Trump’s appointees to key natural resources positions have for environmental protection. Virtually every major environmental appointment by Trump has gone to lobbyists for polluting industries or ideological opponents of environmental protection. Scientists at the EPA and other anti-pollution agencies have been sidelined or fired and their places taken by advocates for fossil fuel and chemical corporations.
Not surprisingly, once these opponents of protecting our natural resources had power, they launched a wholesale assault on the legal safeguards for our air, water and public lands. The Trump administration has sought to weaken protections that not only go back to the first Earth Day 50 years ago, but has even undermined a wildlife protection law that is more than a century old.
Trump has rolled back or is in the process of rolling back more than 100 environmental regulations. These actions would weaken safeguards against air and water pollution, mining contamination, toxic waste and wetland destruction. Trump is removing federal protections from more than half the nation's wetlands. He threatens our natural heritage by handing over millions of acres of previously protected federal natural areas to mining, oil and logging companies. Just last month, Trump lifted protections for a pristine Alaskan forest, one of the world’s largest temperate rain forests. He is also targeting laws that protect migratory birds, wildlife and endangered species.
Trump’s most aggressive actions are his reversals of measures to combat the climate crisis even as vast wild fires, floods and hurricanes linked to global warming cause extensive damage. He has made America the only country in the world to deny the scientific consensus on climate and to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.
A second Trump term will cause lasting, and in some cases, irreversible damage. One reason a second Trump term will be so disastrous is that Trump’s assault on anti-pollution regulations has been hampered by the incompetence of his administration. Weakening these regulations is an extensive and time-consuming process that Trump’s appointees have bungled more times than not and, as a result, courts have somewhat stymied their anti-environmental jihad. As one legal expert put it, “The administration has been in a hurry and has been sloppy.” However, given another four years, they will have the time to correct this sloppiness and will be able to put those rollbacks of environmental safeguards fully into effect.
The other reason is that environmental damage is difficult, if not impossible, to reverse. Once a pristine ecosystem has been destroyed or a species driven to extinction, that harm cannot be undone. Even when there is an attempt to rectify environmental damage, such as toxic pollution from mining wastes, the cleanup effort is difficult, expensive and usually only partially effective.
The challenge of reversing environmental harm is especially true when it comes to the climate crisis. The raging wildfires out west and the Gulf Coast flooding that we have witnessed this summer are just a glimpse of a future of cataclysmic damage caused by global warming. Yet, Trump has repealed the progress that was made under the Obama-Biden administration to limit heat trapping pollution. We are running out of time to address the climate crisis, and four more years of inaction could doom our kids to a very dangerous future.
When you vote, vote as if the world depends on it. Because it truly does.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!