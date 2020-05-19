Spencer Black: Under the cover of COVID-19, GOP has its hand in the cookie jar

Trump and Republican senators buried a massive tax loophole for the richest 1% in the COVID-19 stimulus package. While you might get a $1,200 check, Republicans, led by Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, inserted a tax break in the stimulus legislation that will give a handful of the wealthiest Americans an average payout of $1.6 million. Johnson as well Jared Kushner will be beneficiaries of this handout. And the Trump administration has allowed corporations worth billions to scarf up “small business” loans while real small businesses face disaster because they can’t get the help intended for them.

Trump is shamefully using the COVID-19 crisis to advance his own political interests. At Trump’s insistence, for the first time in American history, a president’s name will appear on checks from the U.S. Treasury even though this reportedly will delay payments that are desperately needed by many Americans suffering economic fallout. Trump has also threatened to withhold needed medical supplies from states unless their governors offer effusive praise for Trump, often to an extent that would make even Kim Jong Un blush. And in Wisconsin, legislative Republicans and their Supreme Court sycophants used the threat of infection to hold down voter turnout in Democratic areas during the recent election for Supreme Court justice.