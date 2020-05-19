Spencer Black: Under the cover of COVID-19, GOP has its hand in the cookie jar

In March, while the COVID-19 pandemic was rapidly spreading, President Donald Trump was at Mar-a-Lago playing golf. After his rounds, Trump reportedly told campaign contributors assembled there that he saw a “potential upside” of the pandemic — it was a chance to advance his political agenda.
Trump, his administration and other Republican politicians have repeatedly used the pandemic as an excuse or as cover to accomplish their ideological goals and to gain political advantage.
While public attention is focused on the COVID-19 crisis, the Trump administration has been systematically dismantling safeguards for our air and water. They’ve allowed greater air pollution from soot and killed regulations to reduce mercury and other toxic pollutants from coal-fired power plants. The Trump EPA has used the pandemic to justify weakening enforcement of the Clean Air and Clean Water laws and to permanently restrict the role of science in the writing of environmental regulations.
Trump has used the pandemic to reward supporters in the fossil fuel industry. To boost oil consumption, he’s cutting fuel efficiency standards for new cars by 35% and dropping review requirements for natural gas terminals. He’s cheating taxpayers by giving oil and gas corporations leases on public lands and waters at bargain basement prices. He has also given over $50 million dollars of taxpayer money directly to coal companies tied to members of his administration such as Hallador Coal, Rhino Resources and Ramaco.
Trump and Republican senators buried a massive tax loophole for the richest 1% in the COVID-19 stimulus package. While you might get a $1,200 check, Republicans, led by Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, inserted a tax break in the stimulus legislation that will give a handful of the wealthiest Americans an average payout of $1.6 million. Johnson as well Jared Kushner will be beneficiaries of this handout. And the Trump administration has allowed corporations worth billions to scarf up “small business” loans while real small businesses face disaster because they can’t get the help intended for them.
Trump is shamefully using the COVID-19 crisis to advance his own political interests. At Trump’s insistence, for the first time in American history, a president’s name will appear on checks from the U.S. Treasury even though this reportedly will delay payments that are desperately needed by many Americans suffering economic fallout. Trump has also threatened to withhold needed medical supplies from states unless their governors offer effusive praise for Trump, often to an extent that would make even Kim Jong Un blush. And in Wisconsin, legislative Republicans and their Supreme Court sycophants used the threat of infection to hold down voter turnout in Democratic areas during the recent election for Supreme Court justice.
Republicans in the Senate are holding hostage desperately needed aid for state and local governments whose revenues have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their price for this much-needed assistance is a massive legislative favor to large corporations. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is insisting that big business get a broad exemption from liability for unsafe working conditions. This exemption would come just as many workers face losing their unemployment checks if they don’t return to dangerous workplaces.
There has also been personal profiteering on the part of Republicans. Several GOP senators are under investigation for stock trades that appear to be based on inside information obtained from secure briefings on the pandemic. And Trump himself tried to slip in a prohibited boat dock at his Mar-a Lago resort while public attention was elsewhere.
Even as Americans are falling ill, dying and out of work, Trump and Republicans see an opportunity to reach even further into the cookie jar.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!