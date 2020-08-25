Spencer Black: Trump's Postal Service scheme is an attempt to steal the election

Sometimes I hate it when I’m right. After Wisconsin's April election in which the Republicans used the pandemic to suppress the vote to help their candidate for the Supreme Court, I wrote in this column, “The pandemic election in Wisconsin is likely a dry run for Republican tactics in November. Expect Republicans to exploit the pandemic to salvage Trump’s reelection.” Unfortunately, that is exactly what is happening now.
The truth is I’m not such a great soothsayer. Many people saw this coming. But I think even those who correctly predicted that “Desperate Don” Trump would try to rig the election did not envision the depths to which he would sink. I never imagined that the Post Office, an American institution that predates our country’s founding, would be attacked by Desperate Don.
The Trump strategy is clear. Recent polls show Joe Biden is likely to not only win in November, but to win big. However, polls also show Democratic voters are far more likely to vote by mail because of the pandemic. A recent survey found voters who plan to use mail-in ballots favor Biden by an astounding 3-1 margin. However, voters who plan to cast their ballots in person substantially favor Trump. Thus, Trump’s cynical path forward was clear: destroy the ability of the post office to deliver mail-in ballots in a timely fashion.
Trump wasn’t even secretive about his plan. He specifically said that he would deny the Post Office funding in order to suppress the mail-in vote: “They need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. But if they don’t get (it), that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting.”
While blatant hypocrisy has become the norm under Trump, it reached a new level even for him when the same week he attacked mail-in voting, he and his wife both applied for mail-in ballots for the Florida primary.
To implement this scheme, he installed Louis DeJoy, a political crony with no postal experience, as Postmaster General, the first time in decades that the Postmaster General came from outside the Postal Service. However, DeJoy, who has contributed millions to Trump and the GOP, wasn’t appointed to deliver the mail. Just the opposite — his job is to delay delivery to undermine the ability of Americans during a deadly pandemic to exercise the most fundamental right in a democracy — the right to vote.
DeJoy went right to work. In a move that might make even Vladimir Putin blush, he purged 23 top executives at the Post Office so that he might better cripple the agency. He prohibited postal clerks from performing a service they had long offered — witnessing voters’ signatures on their ballots. He tripled the postage rate for communities to mail ballots to voters. And, most notoriously, he took several measures to slow mail delivery and then broadcast that, because he had slowed the mail, mail-in votes might not be delivered in time to count. DeJoy ordered the removal of almost 1,000 mail sorting machines — machines that handle 36,000 pieces of mail every hour and are essential to mail delivery. The machines that have been removed are disproportionately located in Democratic voting areas.
DeJoy now says he’ll delay further actions until after Election Day, but he is not reversing the measures already taken or repairing the damage done.
Undermining the Postal Service is just one of numerous tactics that Desperate Don is undertaking to suppress the vote and steal an election he will almost certainly lose if there is a fair vote.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
