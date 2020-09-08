Spencer Black: Trump is setting fire to America in a quest to play the hero

A riddle for you. Why does a decade-old crime in a small town in southern Minnesota tell us a lot about Donald’s Trump reelection strategy? Give up? Here’s why.
I just returned from a weekend with friends in Lanesboro, Minnesota, a charming village on the National Historic Register located amid the hills and bluffs of karst country. While Lanesboro is usually known for its recreational opportunities along the Root River, a few years back, it attracted attention for a very different reason.
In 2002, the police chief of that town set fire to a shop in the historic downtown. He then rushed to save the damsel in distress who lived above the store that was on fire. He committed the crime of arson because he wanted to be a hero in the eyes of the woman who resided in that burning building. She was his former girlfriend and he hoped to win her back with his act of courage — saving her from the blaze that he himself had started.
Donald Trump, on a much grander and vastly more dangerous scale, appears to be pursuing the very same strategy as that arsonist “hero” in Minnesota. He is inciting violence across the country in a desperate attempt to win reelection by posing as the ”hero” rescuing the voters from the violence that he himself is largely responsible for creating.
His campaign is not even being subtle about its aims. According to his top political adviser, Kellyanne Conway, “The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is” for Trump’s reelection. Trump is behind in the polls and desperate to turn attention away from his catastrophic handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why he’s stoking the flames of disunity and violence across America.
While Trump has long used inflammatory rhetoric, he has now openly embarked on a strategy to create violent disunity in America. He has repeatedly conflated peaceful protesters with violent rioters, even using federal forces to clear a path through a peaceful protest so he could pose for pictures holding a bible. He deployed camouflaged and unidentifiable troopers to incite unrest in Oregon.
Most dangerously, he has condoned and even encouraged violent, even murderous, actions by his own armed supporters, like the diehard Trump supporter who allegedly gunned down and killed two Wisconsinites in Kenosha. The Trump campaign has actively encouraged militant partisans. In an email, his campaign boasted that “The Trump Army is made up of the President’s fiercest defenders who are willing to go to battle.” When a caravan of armed Trump supporters attacked peaceful protesters in Oregon, Trump sent a tweet cheering them on.
An expert of domestic terrorism, Elizabeth Neumann, the former assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said recently that the Trump administration is allowing right-wing extremists to "start a race war."
We have repeatedly seen Trump’s disregard for the law and democratic norms. From subverting the post office to hinder mail-in voting to illegally using the White House for a partisan convention to bullying government scientists to do his political bidding, there are no limits to what Trump will do to win reelection.
Will setting fires and then claiming to be the hero who can deal with the conflagration work for Trump? Well, it didn’t turn out great for that arsonist cop in Minnesota. Instead of winning back the affections of the lover who jilted him, he lost his job and got six years in jail. And the fire raged out of control, destroying three historic buildings in downtown Lanesboro. Let’s hope Trump doesn’t burn down America trying to win reelection.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
