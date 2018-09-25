Polka, euchre and cheese. What could be more Wisconsin?
The answer: Tony Evers. Not only did he grow up in Plymouth (Wisconsin’s cheese capital), loves to dance the polka and enjoys a hand of euchre, but he is running for governor to restore Wisconsin’s proud heritage. He wants to return to our state’s long-held values of honesty, decency and common purpose, which have been ripped apart by eight years of Scott Walker’s divide-and-conquer strategy.
Walker is seeking to extend his stay in the governor’s mansion until he can run for president again. Trailing in the polls, he has waged a desperate campaign, largely funded by out-of-state billionaires, to slander Tony Evers. He has gone so far as to broadcast TV ads that border on pornography into the homes of Wisconsin families.
Like his hero Donald Trump, Walker seems to have no regard for the truth — fact-checker after fact-checker have shown Walker’s smears against Superintendent Evers to be false.
It’s perhaps no surprise that Walker is resorting to a dirty and dishonest campaign. His record as governor is a disaster. Many of what once were Wisconsin’s strong points, such as a good infrastructure, quality public education, a great university and a clean environment have deteriorated under Walker’s leadership. Our roads are crumbling — a just-released national survey found more than half the roadways in our state to be in poor repair. Our infrastructure has been neglected to such an extent under Walker that potholes are now called “Scott-Holes.” Funding for public schools has been sharply cut and has fallen below inflation-adjusted 2000 levels. The university has suffered attack after attack and has seen its academic reputation eroded. The ranking of the University of Wisconsin has fallen in national surveys due to underfunding and Walker appointees who favor corporate interests over academic freedom.
Perhaps Walker’s biggest failure is environmental protection. He killed the science bureau at DNR, failed to enforce pollution laws, stopped the protection of conservation areas, eliminated support for our beloved state parks, and allowed polluters to contaminate drinking water. His destruction of wetlands and limitations on the ability of local governments to protect their waterways have contributed to the flooding and blue-green algae pollution we experienced this summer.
Where did the money go that should have gone to our roads, parks, and schools? Much of it went to tax breaks for wealthy campaign contributors and large corporations and to a multibillion-dollar handout to a notoriously untrustworthy foreign company.
It might be enough for Tony Evers to just detail the failures of Walker’s tenure, but he’s doing far more. Evers is running a positive campaign chock-full of specific steps he would take to provide a better future for the people of our state. As a former teacher and principal, he wants to properly fund our public schools and respect, not attack, the men and women who devote their lives to teaching our kids. He’ll work to return UW to the top ranks of our nation’s universities.
Tony is committed to rebuilding our transportation system, working on a bipartisan approach to repair our roads and our transit systems. As a committed conservationist, he wants decisions about our natural resources to be based on science and stronger safeguards for our air and water.
Evers has a well-deserved reputation for honesty, competence and principle. I’ve heard some folks complain that he should be more flamboyant — perhaps like a reality TV showman. I’ll gladly skip the glitz. We would be fortunate to have Wisconsin governed by a progressive and dedicated public servant like Tony Evers.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
