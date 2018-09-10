Americans have often gone to foreign countries to monitor elections and report whether those elections were free and fair. This year, those observers should forgo overseas trips and come to Wisconsin instead. That’s because elections for the Wisconsin Legislature are so rigged by extreme partisan gerrymandering that Democrats have virtually no chance of gaining a majority in the Legislature even when they receive the most votes. Much like elections in Vladimir Putin’s Russia, the results in legislative elections are essentially preordained because the party in control has fixed the system to stay in control.
That why the outcome of the race for governor will probably determine if Wisconsin will have real elections for the state Legislature for the next decade or if our state’s voters will again be deprived of the right to determine which party controls the Legislature. While many important issues will be debated during the gubernatorial campaign, there’s likely to be little focus on the question of gerrymandering. That’s unfortunate.
Currently, Republicans control the both houses of the state Legislature not because they received the most votes, but because they drew legislative districts in such a partisan and skewed manner that the public’s votes are virtually irrelevant. For example, even though Democratic candidates received more than 52 percent of the votes for the Assembly in 2012, they ended up with only 39 percent of the seats in that house. In the Senate, Democrats are two seats shy of the majority — seats that were essentially stolen from them by extreme partisan redistricting.
If Scott Walker is re-elected, unfair redistricting will almost certainly continue because the Republicans have created a self-perpetuating system to keep themselves in power. The Legislature is required to enact new district lines every 10 years after the decennial census to adjust districts so they remain equal in population. In 2011, after the 2010 census, Republicans used sophisticated computer technology to radically redraw legislative district boundaries in a way that makes their continued control of the Legislature almost a certainty. That 2011 redistricting scheme was signed into law by Scott Walker.
The next redistricting will come in 2021 after the 2020 census. The legislators who redraw the legislative districts at that time will be the very same legislators elected under the unfair and extremely partisan lines drawn 10 years earlier. If given the chance, they will again draw those lines in a way that essentially guarantees their control of the Legislature for another decade.
The only way to break that cycle and give the people of Wisconsin back their right to choose their Legislature is to have the governor veto the redistricting bill. We know that if Scott Walker is re-elected, he will sign an extreme gerrymandered map.
Tony Evers, Walker’s opponent, has a totally different approach to redistricting. He favors independent, nonpartisan redistricting. Evers says, “Politicians should not be picking their constituents, the people should be picking their politicians.” As governor, Tony Evers will veto any partisan redistricting map passed by the Legislature.
Other states, including our neighbor Iowa, redistrict by an independent panel. That has resulted in fair legislative districts. Tony Evers wants a similar system in Wisconsin.
There was a hope that the U.S. Supreme Court would rule extreme gerrymandering unconstitutional, but those hopes would be dashed by the replacement of Anthony Kennedy with Brett Kavanaugh, an extreme partisan. Even though a federal Appeals Court found that the gerrymandered districts in Wisconsin deprived citizens of their rights under the 1st and 14th amendments, the Supreme Court left the unfair districts in place.
When you vote for governor in November, remember free and fair elections are on the ballot.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
