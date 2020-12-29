Spencer Black: The Republican Party is determined to erode democracy

We used to take support for democracy for granted, but we can no longer. There are still two major political parties in the U.S. but they are now the Blue Pro-Democracy Party and the Red Anti-Democracy Party. Perhaps no issue will be more important in the future than whether our country will continue to be a democratic republic.
While the Republican Party previously tried to weaken democracy through voter suppression and extreme gerrymandering, key elements of the GOP are now openly embracing a full-on attack on the very fundamentals of American democracy.
Voters overwhelmingly rejected another term in office for Donald Trump. The most important principle of our American democratic republic is that voters decide whom the leader will be, and power is peacefully transferred to the winner.
Despite absolutely no credible evidence of vote fraud, Trump, with the support of a majority of Republican politicians, has sought to overturn the voters' decision and cling to power. The claim that Trump really won is made up of whole cloth, but is a blueprint for any future loser to resist the voters’ verdict.
Such “evidence” that has been presented is laughable — a long-dead South American despot risen zombie-like from his grave to sabotage voting machines, an air conditioning repair truck transporting three-quarters of a million false ballots, inside information from a supposed military intelligence expert whose job in the Army was actually truck mechanic, etc. It might be equally believable if Trump’s lawyers contended that space aliens had arrived in thousands of UFOs to vote for Joe Biden.
What is especially concerning is that Republican politicians have embraced the scheme to overturn the election. Sixty percent of Republican House members signed on to a Texas lawsuit to throw out over 20 million votes from four swing states (including Wisconsin). Some Republican leaders are now calling for a military takeover to nullify election results altogether. Their new rallying cry is “Cross the Rubicon,” a reference to Caesar’s attack that ended 500 years of the Roman republic and led to a dictatorship.
While the Republican attack on democracy has been taken to new extremes, it is not new. Republicans have long tried to rig elections by passing laws to suppress the vote. Instead of celebrating the record turnout of American voters in this last election as a wonderful testament to our democracy, Republicans consider widespread voter participation a threat to their power and try to make voting harder, especially for constituencies that don’t support them.
Already, Republican politicians are planning new ways to suppress the vote. In Georgia, Republicans aim to enact numerous new restrictions to sharply limit mail-in voting and eliminate ballot drop boxes. Bills have already been introduced in the Texas Legislature to make their voting laws, already some of the most stringent in the country, even more repressive. Republicans in Wisconsin and elsewhere are openly discussing similar efforts. As one voting rights advocate described the Republican approach: “They’re clearly operating on the premise that ‘fewer votes, we win.'”
Democracy is fragile. We have seen it fail throughout history, most recently in countries like Russia, Hungary and Turkey. Susan Stokes, director of the Chicago Center on Democracy, says the Republican Party is “on a continuum toward the kind of democratic erosion” we’ve seen in those countries. As she put it, “With one of our political parties trying to overturn the results of a free and fair election, we are way farther down that road.”
Perhaps the “R” after the names of GOP politicians should stand for “Russian.” They sure seem to prefer a Vladimir Putin-style dictatorship to our American democracy.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
