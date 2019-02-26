Are we facing an emergency? And should we act decisively to deal with it?
My answer is “Yes” to both questions. But the emergency certainly isn’t the one Donald Trump has cooked up and lied about in an attempt to undermine our democracy and usurp the powers of our elected representatives in Congress.
Virtually every rational commentator — left, right and in between — has opined that there is no justification for Trump to declare a national emergency and reverse the actions of Congress.
Unlike Trump’s phony “border crisis,” we are facing a real emergency — an emergency that threatens the future well-being of not just our country, but the planet as a whole. It’s an emergency that becomes more obvious with every destructive storm, flood and wildfire.
That emergency is, of course, the growing disruption of our climate.
While I don’t favor a presidential declaration of emergency — a move that attacks the balance of power, which is an essential pillar of our democracy — I do believe it is imperative that Congress act soon and decisively to curb climate warming pollution. The Green New Deal, a congressional resolution calling for a sharp reduction in the nation's greenhouse gas emissions, provides a framework for action.
That resolution, sponsored by more than 60 representatives and senators, calls for using renewable energy for our power needs, increasing energy efficiency in our building, industrial and transportation sectors, and investing in clean energy research and development. While lacking many details and perhaps overly ambitious, the Green New Deal nonetheless focuses attention on the real emergency.
The past five years have been, collectively, the warmest years in the modern record. In fact, 18 of the 19 warmest years have occurred since 2001. According to Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute, “We’re no longer talking about a situation where global warming is something in the future. It’s here. It’s now.”
A recent U.S. government report found that climate disruption could cause the U.S. economy to lose 10 percent of its GDP by the end of the century.
While the impacts of the climate crisis will be greatest in the future, we’ve been getting sneak previews of what’s to come. Schmidt summed it up: “The impacts of long-term global warming are already being felt — in coastal flooding, heat waves, intense precipitation and ecosystem change.” He added that increasing temperatures contribute to longer fire seasons and extreme weather events.
A recent scientific study found that Atlantic Ocean hurricanes are strengthening faster and climate change is a major reason why. Hurricanes during the last two years have been among the most destructive ever. Harvey, Maria, Irma, Florence and Michael caused almost half a trillion dollars in damage.
While we don’t have hurricanes in Wisconsin, global warming has caused an increase in the frequency of severe storms. During 2018 alone, our state suffered through four catastrophic floods caused by extreme weather.
A warmer and more capricious climate has also led to more destructive wildfires, such as the massive blaze that destroyed the city of Paradise, California.
Our country has confronted challenges before. When America faced economic disaster, Franklin Roosevelt promised “A New Deal for the American people,” an all-out effort to counter the Great Depression. That New Deal pulled our nation out of the Depression and led to greater economic security and prosperity for most Americans. Now is the time for another New Deal, an all-out effort to counter climate disruption. Doing nothing will almost certainly lead to disaster. A Green New Deal, which invests in clean energy, can, like the first New Deal, help ensure a better life for ourselves and for future generations.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
