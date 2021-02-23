Spencer Black: The good and the bad of climate news under Biden

When it comes to the climate crisis, there’s a mix of good and not such good news.
First, the bad news: Our planet just experienced the hottest decade on record and the disastrous impacts of climate disruption are growing more severe. During this past year, we have seen widespread and devastating wildfires, a ferocious hurricane season, and stronger storms with catastrophic flooding.
More bad news: With no time to waste to head off the worst of the climate crisis, we’ve just blown four years. Instead of taking the necessary actions to address climate disruption, the Trump administration denied climate science and aggressively rolled back the progress that had been previously made to address climate disruption.
So, what’s the good news? Better late than never, we now have a president who believes in science and who is making climate a top priority.
The last five years have been the hottest ever recorded. The Earth is now 2 degrees warmer than it was at the turn of the last century. And the consequences of a warmer earth are no longer just the future predictions of scientists. We’re increasingly seeing the impact in real time. Last year, the U.S. suffered 16 major climate-related disasters, each of which resulted in at least $1 billion in damages. The total cost: $95 billion in damage last year, double the amount in 2019. A warmer climate makes extreme rainfall, wildfires and hurricanes more frequent and intense
Hotter temperatures and dry conditions caused California’s worst wildfire season on record. According to climate scientist Daniel Swain of UCLA, “There’s almost no statistic or dimension of fire season 2020 in California that wasn’t astonishing or horrifying. The 4 million acres that burned double the previous annual record.” Other western states also experienced record wildfire damage.
The Atlantic hurricane season broke records with so many storms — 30 in all — that there were too many to assign them all a name from the alphabet. And the storms weren’t just more numerous — they’re more damaging. A study in the journal "Nature" found hurricanes are becoming more intense because they gather more moisture from warming oceans. Also, changes in weather patterns due to climate disruption cause hurricanes to stall over land, increasing flood damage.
Climate is also causing more damaging convective storms (thunderstorms, tornadoes and derechos). Stronger winds and greater rainfall caused $40 billion in losses last year.
President Obama started to seriously address climate damage, both by enacting controls on heat-trapping gasses and forging an international agreement for worldwide action. While Obama’s actions were a very good start, scientists said more must be done to truly head off the worst of the climate crisis.
Instead of doing more, Donald Trump went backward. He made America the only country in the world to deny the scientific consensus on climate and he withdrew from the Paris climate accord. Trump reversed climate rules by gutting vehicle fuel efficiency standards and killing regulations to curb methane emissions and carbon dioxide pollution from coal plants.
During his campaign, Joe Biden promised that climate would be a top priority and he has certainly kept his word. Moments after he was sworn in, he rejoined the Paris climate accord. In his first days in office, he signed executive orders to reverse Trump’s anti-environmental policies, declared climate a national security issue, canceled the dirty tar sands pipeline, and committed all federal agencies to fight the climate crisis.
President Biden justified his actions in clear terms. He declared, “We've already waited too long to deal with this climate crisis. … It's time to act."
And that is very good news, indeed.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
