Spencer Black: The future of our national monuments is at stake

While the Antiquities Act empowers presidents to designate national monuments, advocates for our outdoors are now in court contending the law does not give presidents the right to eliminate or reduce national monuments. In the 112-year history of this law, Trump is the only president to try to undo a national monument designation. The suit has been filed by environmentalists and Indian tribes.

Bears Ears is adjacent to Canyonlands National Park. The terrain ranges in elevation from 3,700 to 11,300 feet, and this significant elevation difference has caused a wonderland of colorful erosional features including natural bridges and arches as well as oasis like desert streams and a deep gorge of the Colorado River.

As wondrous as the natural landscape is, it is the cultural landscape that truly calls for protection. Bears Ears is home to more than 100,000 cultural and archaeological sites. It had been called the “most significant unprotected archaeological area in the United States.” Native Americans have lived in the area for millennia and their villages from 1,000 years ago are still visible and relatively well preserved in the desert dryness. On one of my hikes, I spotted an ancient village on a cliff side with dwellings intact and a turkey pen standing ready to contain birds.