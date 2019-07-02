The Republican Party is often referred to as the GOP. The acronym first appeared almost 150 years ago and stood for Grand Old Party. These days, GOP more accurately means "Grateful Of Putin." The Russian dictator worked overtime to put Donald Trump in the White House and the Republicans are hoping for a repeat performance in the 2020 elections.
Vladimir Putin has made no secret that he wanted Trump to be president, and the Russian government launched a widespread effort to influence the American electorate. Given the thin margins in the three states that swung the presidency to Trump, it is likely that without the Russian interference, we would now have a different president.
While the volume of Robert Mueller’s report dealing with obstruction of justice has received the bulk of public attention, it’s the other volume which is most relevant to the future of American democracy. It spells out in chilling detail the far-reaching efforts of Russia, a hostile power, to elect Donald Trump as president. The special counsel found that Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election occurred "in sweeping and systematic fashion" and "violated U.S. criminal law.”
While Mueller concluded that he could not exceed the high bar necessary to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Trump’s campaign criminally coordinated with the Russians, he provides extensive evidence that Trump and his top campaign officials solicited, welcomed and benefited from Putin’s electoral interference. The report states that Trump’s campaign “expected to benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts.” It spells out numerous links between Trump campaign officials and Russian operatives.
In all, 25 of Putin’s henchmen were indicted by the federal grand jury, as well as three Russian companies. The criminal complaint spells out how Putin’s operatives hacked the Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party and strategically released damaging emails timed to benefit Trump. Also indicted was the Kremlin troll factory known as the Internet Research Agency. This Saint Petersburg-based propaganda machine was responsible for millions of messages on social media boosting Trump and hurting Clinton.
Patriotic Americans, knowing what happened in 2016, should be doing everything possible to stop a repeat of a foreign enemy attacking our democracy. But the new GOP, ever Grateful Of Putin, is doing just the opposite.
Trump has been publicly signaling his eagerness to have the Russians help him once again. In a recent interview, Trump said he would welcome help from a foreign government. He bluntly declared that, should a foreign government offer damaging information about his 2020 opponent, “I’d take it.” His comments were eerily reminiscent of the notorious Trump Tower meeting between Trump’s campaign and Russian operatives in which the campaign made clear its eagerness for Russian help.
Congressional Republicans, abandoning all loyalty to country in order to show heel-clicking obedience to their leader, have done everything they can to pave the way for the Russians to criminally influence the next election. Republican senators blocked a bill requiring political campaigns to report to the FBI any offers of foreign assistance. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer put it well: “Republicans cower before this president when they know that the things he does severely damage democracy.”
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked any legislation to strengthen defenses against the Russians, including the Election Security Act that would help bolster federal and state voting infrastructure.
Alexander Hamilton warned that “the desire in foreign powers to gain an improper ascendant in our councils” is one of the “most deadly adversaries of republican government.” With great prescience, he predicted that foreign powers would attempt to “raise a creature of their own to the chief magistracy of the Union.”
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
