Spencer Black: Republican efforts to suppress the vote are unpatriotic

Wisconsin Republicans sure seem to hate democracy. Two recent actions by the Wisconsin GOP are just the latest in a long string of acts meant to increase their chances of prevailing by decreasing the sacred right of Americans to vote for their leaders.
Earlier this month, Wisconsin Republicans stopped Trump’s two primary opponents, former Gov. William Weld and former Rep. Joe Walsh, from appearing on the presidential primary ballot this spring. Even though Trump would probably easily win the primary, the GOP was unwilling to let the voters decide. By contrast, Democrats allowed all candidates to appear on the ballot in their primary.
Also this month, Republicans are aggressively seeking to kick more than 200,000 registered voters off the voting rolls. GOP activists went judge shopping and took their case to a highly partisan judge in one of the most Republican counties in the state. That Republican-appointed judge ordered the state Election Commission, under threat of heavy fines, to potentially deny 209,000 American citizens in Wisconsin their right to vote. Not surprisingly, those voters mostly reside in strongly Democratic areas. Fortunately, an appeals court stepped in to stop, at least for now, this Republican assault on democracy.
Republicans make no bones that their strategy for winning elections is based on attacking democracy. At a November meeting of Republican activists at a country club in Madison, Justin Clark, a top official in Trump’s re-election campaign, said straight out that Republicans in swing states rely on voter suppression to win. He boasted that Trump’s campaign will be “much more aggressive” in 2020 because a court decree that had limited some Republican suppression activities was no longer in effect. That decree was originally put in place after Republicans, trying to intimidate voters, stationed armed heavies at predominantly African American polling places.
These actions are part of a longstanding pattern. When Wisconsin voters chose Tony Evers as governor and Josh Kaul as attorney general, the Republican Legislature, with the connivance of the lame-duck governor, whom the voters had just rejected, spat in the face of the Wisconsin electorate and sharply limited the power of the election winners.
Again and again, Republicans have used their power to rig elections and retain power despite rejection by the voters. The Wisconsin GOP has rendered the votes of the people virtually meaningless when it comes to deciding which party has all-important control of the state Legislature. The partisan gerrymandering of legislative districts in our state is probably the most extreme in the country and means Republicans are almost guaranteed to retain control of the state Assembly and Senate regardless of what happens at the ballot box. For example, in the last election, Republicans received only 46% of the vote for the Wisconsin Assembly but ended up with 64% of the seats.
Republicans have also restricted voting by groups that tend to vote Democratic: youth, minorities, the poor and disabled. Republicans enacted laws that not only require identification to vote, but also severely restrict what identification can be used. They have also made it hard to obtain the allowed means of ID. The Republican voter ID law had the intended impact. A study found that in the presidential election in Wisconsin, more than 200,000 voters, mostly Democrats, were prevented from voting by the restrictive ID law. That’s 10 times the margin by which Trump won Wisconsin’s electoral votes.
It’s great to fly the flag or sing the national anthem. But those are all empty gestures if you seek to destroy that most fundamental American principle — that the government of the people is chosen by the people.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.