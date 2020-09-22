Spencer Black: Prairie restoration efforts will serve Wisconsin well

Sun Prairie, Star Prairie, Pleasant Prairie, North Prairie and La Prairie are among the many Wisconsin communities with “Prairie” in their name. While Wisconsin has lots of places named after prairies, what we don’t have is lots of prairies.
In fact, prairies, which once covered more than 2 million acres of Wisconsin’s pre-settlement landscape, are the most endangered ecosystem in the state. Today, less than one half of one percent of the original great Wisconsin prairie remains — less than 12,000 acres in widely scattered parcels. According to the Natural Heritage Inventory, “Tallgrass prairie and related oak savanna are now the most decimated and threatened plant communities in the Midwest and in the world.”
As immigrants from Europe made their homes in the rich and fertile soils of southern Wisconsin, they converted almost all the great grasslands to farmland. As a result, only small examples of intact prairie remain, usually on lands too rocky or steep for the plow.
While Wisconsin gained prosperity from the bounty of the soils of the former prairies, we lost an environmental treasure. Prairies and associated grasslands are one of the most diverse ecosystems — home to over 400 species of plants, many of which do not exist in other environments. Dozens of those plant species are threatened or endangered. Healthy populations of many ground nesting birds depend on grasslands, as do a wide variety of butterflies. Pollinators like bees are also abundant in prairies.
Because of their deep root systems, grasslands help maintain quality watersheds, infiltrating clean water to aquifers and reducing flooding and stream pollution. And at a time when the climate crisis is coming into even sharper focus, prairies act as sinks for heat-trapping carbon.
In addition to the practical benefits of our grasslands, there is another reason I love our prairies. They are flower gardens full of birds and butterflies, with wide views and ever-changing colors as the seasons progress. I treasure the chance to experience the beauty of the landscape that dominated our state before widespread settlement and development.
Fortunately, there are many ongoing efforts to protect the virgin grasslands that remain and to restore prairies and oak savannas where possible. It is an effort led both by public environmental agencies and many nongovernmental conservation organizations. Perhaps the most prominent of the citizen groups in this regard is the Prairie Enthusiasts, whose name tells you just what they are passionate about. These public-spirited citizens contribute funds so that remaining prairies can be purchased for protection. They also volunteer to do the hard work of maintaining and restoring grasslands.
The area along the Military Ridge south of Highway 151 is the focus of an ambitious landscape scale restoration of grassland habitat. While much of the remaining prairie land is in small segments, threatened species, especially grassland birds, often require more extensive landscapes to thrive. A conservationist biologist put it well: “The whole has greater value than the sum of its parts. The larger the grassland patches, the greater the chances of maintaining viable populations of rare and declining species in the long-term.”
Ten public and private agencies including the Prairie Enthusiasts have come together to establish the Military Ridge Prairie Heritage Area. Their plans include maintaining and improving prairie on already protected conservation areas, expanding those conservation areas through land purchase and easements, and working with private landowners to improve habitat.
Could we live without the vivid landscape of prairie flowers, the brilliant colors of butterflies, the songs of grassland birds, the clean waters of spring fed prairie streams? Probably, but our lives would be the poorer for it.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
