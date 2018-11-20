It’s been a couple of weeks since America went to the polls and one very troubling fact has become clear. The current version of the Republican Party has a deep and abiding disdain for democracy.
Voters, both here in Wisconsin and across our country, delivered a sharp rebuke to Donald Trump and his GOP collaborators. The reaction of Trump and his party was to spit in the faces of the voters, trying to nullify the decision of the electorate and attack the key institutions of our democracy.
Let’s be clear: The vote on Nov. 6 was no “split decision.” Nationwide, the Democrats gained more seats in the House than in any election in more than four decades. Overall, Dems received about 8 million more votes for the House than did Republicans. The only reason the gain in House seats wasn’t even greater was extreme gerrymandering. In Wisconsin, voters chose Democrats for every statewide office, something that hasn’t happened in more than 30 years. Democrats also received 54 percent of the vote for the state Assembly, although extreme partisan gerrymandering left them with only 36 percent of the seats in that chamber.
Democrats faced a daunting national Senate map, having to defend 26 seats to only nine for the Republicans. Ten Democratic senators had to run in states Trump won. Nonetheless, Dems ended up with at least 24 seats and possibly 25, depending on the results of a runoff next Tuesday
Post-election, the Republicans immediately began an assault on the most basic principle of democracy — respecting the will of the people. Despite the humiliating defeat, Trump, never one for the truth, tried to deny the obvious, calling the elections “very close to complete victory” for the Republicans. He then launched a full-bore attack on the very institutions that uphold our democracy — a free press, an independent justice system, and free and fair elections.
The sun had barely risen after election night when Trump kicked one reporter out of the White House press room and threatened to pull press credentials from other reporters who don't show him enough "respect." He put an unqualified lackey in charge of the Department of Justice investigations, bypassing constitutional and statutory requirements. The acting AG had previously attacked the Mueller probe and openly discussed ways to undermine it. Trump then called for an end to counting ballots in the razor-thin races in Florida, which would deprive active-duty military and many others of their right to vote. Trump made fact-free and totally reckless charges of voting fraud in Florida and Arizona, undermining the legitimacy of our elections. In all this, Republican politicians, who have morphed into his subservient accomplices, seconded his actions or were silent.
Not to be outdone, Trump’s acolytes in Wisconsin schemed to deny the will of the people. Just hours after Scott Walker was defeated, Republican legislative leaders launched a sleazy attempt to flaunt the will of the voters and undercut the powers of our newly elected Gov. Tony Evers in a desperate lame-duck session. Do you think that their so-called “reasonable reforms” would be considered for even one millisecond had Scott Walker been re-elected?
What makes democracy work is that leaders can be held accountable — by the press, by laws enforced by an independent justice system and by the electorate. Trump has consistently sought to undermine, if not destroy, the legitimacy of any method we have of keeping his authoritarian tendencies in check.
Democracy is fragile. Patriotic leaders defend our sacred democracy. Would-be dictators attack it as the enemy of their ambitions.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
