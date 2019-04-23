These days, a column about environmental policy in Washington is usually grim. Well, here’s a pleasant surprise — a good news column. Last month, Congress passed a major new law, with bipartisan support, that will protect millions of acres of our national outdoor heritage.
It’s been called “the most sweeping conservation legislation in a decade” and it will protect broad swaths of public land, safeguard two iconic national parks, designate hundreds of miles of wild rivers and establish four new national monuments.
The new legislation, comprising a whopping 662 pages, is called the "Conservation, Management and Recreation Act." What’s really amazing in these polarized and all too often anti-environmental times is that the law passed the Senate on a vote of 92-8 and the House on a vote of 363-62. The overwhelming vote speaks to our country's love of the outdoors and the effective advocacy of a broad coalition of groups including hunters and anglers, conservationists, Native Americans and the outdoor recreational industry.
The legislation has two major components: protections for public lands and reauthorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The new law expands our National Park System by creating four new national monuments, increases the size of six national parks and removes threats to Yellowstone and North Cascades national parks by stopping proposed mining projects on their doorsteps. In addition to protecting our natural heritage, the National Park Service safeguards sites of cultural or historical value. The law creates national monuments in Mississippi honoring Medgar Evers, the assassinated civil rights hero; in Kentucky at the site of the first Union victory of the Civil War; and in Utah at a dinosaur quarry that has yielded over 12,000 bones.
The new law designates 1.3 million acres as wilderness in California, New Mexico, Oregon and Utah, the highest level of land preservation for our most undisturbed natural areas. The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance exalted, “Spectacular canyons will remain quiet places.” The law also adds 367 miles to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System ranging from the Rogue River in Oregon to the Nashua River in New England.
The other major accomplishment is the permanent authorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund. This 52-year-old program uses offshore drilling rights revenue (and not tax dollars) for spending on parks at the federal, state and local levels. To date, the fund has provided Wisconsin with $222 million for our outdoors projects including the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, Ice Age National Scenic Trail, Wolf Wild and Scenic River and Devil’s Lake State Park, as well as numerous local parks.
Making the fund permanent is important because the long-term future of this vital fund has been in doubt. Last year, the Republican-led Congress let the fund expire. However, in Washington, nothing is ever a total win, and authorization to spend does not actually mean that dollars are appropriated. Less than half of the $40 billion that has piled up in the fund during its five decades has been spent by Congress on conservation efforts. Despite efforts by environmentalists to make appropriations permanent, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah blocked that provision. In his current budget proposal, Trump offers zero dollars for the program. In fact, he actually wants to take back $32 million already approved. Fortunately, this is one area where Republicans in Congress seem willing to buck Trump. Even though Trump’s last budget proposal also had no money for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, Congress actually approved $435 million for the current fiscal year.
With the continuing gridlock in Washington, passage of the Conservation Management Act is very good news indeed. Sometimes a miracle happens, even in D.C.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
