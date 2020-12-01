Spencer Black: Our democracy is still intact — just barely

Whew! That was close. Donald Trump’s attempt to stay in office despite his overwhelming defeat at the hands of the voters was a frontal assault on the most basic principle of our democratic system — voters pick their leaders.
On my list of things to be thankful for this year is that our nation’s democratic republic survived Trump’s coup attempt. We dodged a bullet this time but I can easily envision how things could have ended differently.
A number of factors helped defeat Trump’s attempt to nullify the will of the voters.
First, the election wasn’t close. Biden beat Trump by more than 6 million votes and won 306 Electoral College votes. Trump would have had to cancel the results in three states to reverse the outcome.
Second, Trump’s legal team, led by Rudolph Giuliani, was incredibly inept. Has there been any figure in recent American history who has gone so quickly from respected to ridiculous as has Rudy?
Third, many public officials, both Democrats and Republicans, did their job. Topping the honor roll is the Republican Secretary of State of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger. He suffered death threats against himself and his family, intimidation from fellow Republicans including his state’s two Republican U.S. senators, and harassment from both Trump and the neighboring state’s senator, Lindsey Graham. What for? He refused to use his office to steal the state’s electoral votes for Trump.
Likewise, the cyber security chief for the Department of Homeland Security debunked Trump’s baseless claims of fraud and proclaimed the election “the most secure in American history.” His reward for honestly doing his job? Trump promptly fired him. When Bill Barr, Trump’s thuggish attorney general, tried to misuse the Department of Justice to further his boss’s attempted coup, his election security chief quit in disgust and the department’s prosecutors refused to do his dirty work.
Our democracy came under threat like no time in recent history. The plot to reverse the election result and keep Trump in power was hatched long ago. Essentially, the strategy was to spread enough false claims of fraud, constantly make baseless allegations, file dozens of lawsuits and sow endless chaos to try to justify ignoring the will of the voters, and instead have Republican-controlled legislatures award electoral votes to Trump even though he lost. As long ago as last February, the right-wing American Legislative Exchange Council was preparing Republican activists and legislators to carry out this shameless strategy.
A democracy is dependent on institutional guardrails to stop a would-be dictator like Trump. Enough of those guardrails held solid, but some bent and one failed big-time.
The guardrails that held included the mainstream press, which abandoned its all too common false equivalency narrative that simplistically reports “one side says this — the other side says that.” To their credit, by and large, the major newspapers and networks (even Fox) called Trump’s false and baseless claims of fraud just what they were — false and baseless.
The judiciary also did its job, requiring actual evidence in the face of dozens of lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies. For example, a conservative Republican judge in Pennsylvania rejected Trump’s litigation in scathing terms, calling his case “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations … unsupported by evidence.”
The guardrail that failed miserably was the lack of patriotism of elected Republicans. In their lust for power, almost all Republican politicians backed Trump’s coup or were noticeably silent.
In my pre-election column, I implored readers “to vote like our democracy depends on it.” I didn’t realize how just true those words would come to be.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!