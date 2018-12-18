The 2018 election is now behind us (although I’m still celebrating — pass the champagne!!), so it’s time to start thinking about 2020 and the potential re-election of Donald Trump.
It’s hard to exaggerate the importance of the next presidential election. I know “This is the most important election in memory” is an overused phrase, but sometimes even timeworn expressions are apt. So it is when contemplating a second term for Trump.
There is likely to be no shortage of Democratic candidates. One political blog listed more than 50 potential aspirants, although that number will surely be whittled down over time. Nonetheless, it’s almost certain to be a robust field and that’s a good thing.
I remember many people bemoaning the large field of Democrats running against Gov. Scott Walker. As an early backer of Tony Evers, I always replied that the competition was healthy. It indicated that many serious people thought Walker was beatable (and they were right). Having so many candidates (10) built enthusiasm for the general election. Also, a vigorous primary, assuming it doesn’t descend into internecine warfare, can help select the strongest candidate. Of course, it’s essential that during this presidential primary, unlike 2016, the Democratic National Committee provides a level playing field and does not favor one candidate.
While there will be many attractive candidates, Democrats should strongly consider a standard-bearer from the Midwest. Our part of the country is the battleground. Because a president is elected by the antiquated Electoral College (and not by a majority vote), Wisconsin and other Midwestern states will be the key to success. Donald Trump is president because he won narrow victories in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania despite losing by 3 million votes nationwide.
Two strong and progressive Midwestern senators immediately come to mind as potential candidates. Both Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Sherrod Brown of Ohio won impressive re-election victories in November. While Minnesota generally voted Democratic in the last election, Klobuchar ran well ahead of everyone else. She not only won the Democratic strongholds, but did well in more rural areas that had been carried by Trump. Brown won re-election in Ohio despite the fact that all other Democrats for statewide office lost by significant margins.
Any respectable Democrat is going to win the Democratic base states. It’s hard to imagine a Trump opponent who wouldn’t triumph overwhelmingly in California, New York or Massachusetts. Because of the way the Electoral College works, running up the margin in those states does no good, as Hillary Clinton’s loss demonstrated. A Midwesterner would be well positioned to not only succeed in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, but also put into play Iowa and Ohio — two purple states that have recently drifted toward Republicans.
Denying Donald Trump a second term is essential for many reasons but at the top of the list is the preservation of our democracy and the rule of law. Four more years of Trump, empowered by re-election, is likely to lead to further and even more serious erosion of the norms of our democratic society.
In selecting a Democrat to challenge Trump, victory must be a fundamental consideration. To my mind, that doesn’t need to mean compromise on key issues. Both Sherrod Brown and Amy Klobuchar won handily while running on strong, progressive records. However, both senators demonstrated an appeal to formerly reliable Democratic constituencies — working-class voters in economically challenged regions like the Iron Range in Minnesota and the Mahoning Valley in Ohio as well as traditionally populist rural regions.
There are many good potential Democratic candidates, but a Midwestern progressive may very well be our best bet to beat Trump.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
