When I was growing up, playing sports was my favorite activity, usually pickup games without a ref or an ump. Cheating was despised because kids knew that without fair play, the game wasn’t worth playing. Democracy has this in common with the pickup games of my youth. If cheating predominates, democracy doesn’t work. Yet there is now a political party that’s adopted cheating as a key part of their strategy.
Their actions to skew elections are a long-planned scheme. When Republicans won control of many state governments in 2010, they immediately went to work implementing their cheating strategies. They have been aided and abetted by a highly partisan U.S. Supreme Court.
The Republican Supreme Court majority is as much a part of the Republican design to rig elections as is the Republican National Committee. With their decisions on campaign funding, gerrymandering, and voter suppression, they have forfeited all credibility as an independent nonpartisan judiciary. While departing Justice Anthony Kennedy was an occasional swing vote, when it came to issues of partisan advantage Kennedy was always bright Republican red, even gutting the Voting Rights Act.
Central to the Republican stratagem is restricting voting by groups that tend to vote Democratic: youth, minorities, the poor and disabled. Nationwide, Republicans have passed laws that not only require identification to vote, but also severely restrict what identification can be used. They have also made it hard to obtain the allowed means of ID. A recent Supreme Court decision makes it easier for states to revoke a voter’s registration, which disproportionately affects youth, poor and minorities.
The GOP has erected other barriers to voting by Democratic constituencies. Polling places and voting machines in minority and student areas have been curtailed, causing long waiting lines that make it hard for working people and families with children to cast a ballot. For example, in Florida more than 200,000 voters did not cast ballots due to long lines at polling places, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Many Republican-controlled governments have limited early voting days and hours.
Republicans have used computer technology to gerrymander to such extremes that the will of the voters is ignored. Republicans control the House of Representatives and many state legislatures not because they received the most votes, but due to extreme gerrymandering of districts. When lower courts have ruled gerrymandering unconstitutional, the Republican Supreme Court has blocked those decisions and allowed extreme gerrymandering to continue.
The Trump administration is now trying to manipulate the next redistricting by adding a question to the 2020 census form intended to undercount Democratic-leaning areas.
Rulings by the Supreme Court, most notably Citizens United, have opened the floodgates to unlimited contributions to Republicans by corporations and wealthy right-wingers. At the same time, the court and Republican legislators have severely restricted the most important counterweight to corporate funding — the labor movement. A recent court decision will severely restrict the resources of public employee unions. In Wisconsin and elsewhere, Republican-controlled legislatures have crippled unions. Make no mistake, that’s what Walker’s Act 10 was really about.
Republicans also win elections with assistance from Russia. Putin made it clear he wanted Trump to win in 2016 and the Russians are already helping the GOP in this year’s elections through a coordinated disinformation campaign and cyberattacks on Democratic senators. Yet Republicans unanimously voted in Congress against necessary funding to counter Russian interference in our elections.
Cheaters can win elections and government control, but there’s a big loser if they do. The loser is our American system of democracy.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.