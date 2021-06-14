Spencer Black: Keep sounding alarm over GOP's vote-rigging playbook

American democracy is under attack. Republicans are waging an all-out war on our system of government — on fair and free elections. They will succeed in seizing power and instituting permanent minority rule unless those of us who cherish democracy are willing to fight back with equal determination.
What’s a stake? Your ability and the ability of your fellow Americans to choose the next president and other government leaders. In a coordinated effort across the country, Republicans are passing laws and purging honest election officials in order to rig the next election. Donald Trump tried to stage a coup and stay in office even though he lost the election by more than 7 million votes. He didn’t succeed, but we aren’t likely to be so lucky next time
To defend democracy, we have to sound the alarm over and over again. Too often progressives say, "I've already heard that" or, "That's already been said." Public political debate is not about originality — we're not writing a novel or poem. If we want to preserve American democracy, we have to be willing to sound the alarm again and again.
Republicans are counting on the attention of progressives, after some initial blowback, moving on to some other issue. Meanwhile the laws to rig the next election will remain in place. We can’t let that happen.
The war on democracy starts, as many wars do, with a concerted disinformation campaign. Trump and his Republican allies have been, without facts or evidence, asserting “The Big Lie” — the falsehood that Trump really didn’t lose an election that he lost overwhelmingly. Using the Big Lie as an excuse, Republicans in numerous states are passing laws to suppress the vote — to make it harder for communities and constituencies that don’t vote the way they want to cast a ballot. As bad as voter suppression is, it’s not the biggest threat to democracy. Even more dangerous are their efforts to politicize the administration of elections and seize control of the counting of votes.
Republicans are working to be in charge of the administration of elections by purging honest election officials who did not agree to participate in Trump’s coup. In many swing states, Republican perpetrators of the Big Lie are seeking to replace election officials who did their jobs honestly. For example, in Georgia where Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger refused to bend to Trump’s will, Trump is trying to replace him with U.S. Rep. Jody Hice. Hice voted to nullify the results of the 2020 election and continues to falsely claim that the election was fraudulent.
Remember that call when Trump asked Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to throw Georgia’s electoral votes to him? Raffensperger, an honest public official, refused. What would have happened if Hice, not Raffensperger, had taken that call?
Republicans are also seeking to give their partisans the ability to ignore the vote of the people and have state legislatures choose the president. In Texas, for example, the law that Republicans are pushing would make it much easier to nullify the decision of the electorate and let a gerrymandered legislature give their electoral votes to the loser.
Earlier this month, we commemorated D Day (June 6, 1944) when courageous American troops landed on the beaches of Normandy to defeat fascism and preserve democracy. Now, 77 years later, American democracy faces its severest threat since World War II as Republicans across the country try to deny the American people the right to choose their leaders in free and fair elections.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
