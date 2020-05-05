Spencer Black: Hold Trump accountable for the scale of the COVID-19 disaster

Donald Trump was truthful.

At his April 27 coronavirus briefing, he said “There has been so much unnecessary death in this country. It could have been stopped and it could have been stopped short, but somebody a long time ago, it seems, decided not to do it that way.”

If he was completely truthful, he would have added, “THAT SOMEBODY WAS ME.”

In three crucial ways, Trump has made the COVID-19 crisis much worse. Before this coronavirus emerged, he severely downgraded the ability of our government to respond to a pandemic. Once the virus did start to spread, he ignored repeated intelligence and wasted two crucial months when early, decisive action could have made a big difference. Then, once he finally acknowledged the seriousness of the pandemic in mid-March, he has provided chaotic and inconsistent leadership, more interested in playing politics and blaming others than uniting the country to fight the disease.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

It’s time to hold Donald Trump accountable for the degree of destruction that has been visited on America — the great toll of illness and death, the cratering of the economy and the wholesale disruption of everyday life.