Spencer Black: Hold Trump accountable for the scale of the COVID-19 disaster

Donald Trump was truthful.
At his April 27 coronavirus briefing, he said “There has been so much unnecessary death in this country. It could have been stopped and it could have been stopped short, but somebody a long time ago, it seems, decided not to do it that way.”
If he was completely truthful, he would have added, “THAT SOMEBODY WAS ME.”
In three crucial ways, Trump has made the COVID-19 crisis much worse. Before this coronavirus emerged, he severely downgraded the ability of our government to respond to a pandemic. Once the virus did start to spread, he ignored repeated intelligence and wasted two crucial months when early, decisive action could have made a big difference. Then, once he finally acknowledged the seriousness of the pandemic in mid-March, he has provided chaotic and inconsistent leadership, more interested in playing politics and blaming others than uniting the country to fight the disease.
It’s time to hold Donald Trump accountable for the degree of destruction that has been visited on America — the great toll of illness and death, the cratering of the economy and the wholesale disruption of everyday life.
Donald Trump has so blatantly and repeatedly boasted that he has done a “great job” confronting the pandemic that it’s imperative to counter this false narrative. A detailed analysis by the New York Times of Trump’s statements during the pandemic found that he has congratulated himself on his “great job” a mind-boggling 600 times.
Trump inherited a robust infrastructure for responding to pandemics. In the wake of Ebola in 2015, the Obama/Biden administration enacted measures to better prepare the country for future disease outbreaks. Trump proceeded to decimate those preparations. He eliminated the National Security Council’s global health security office, cut public health positions to detect disease outbreaks in China, stopped updating models which predict impacts of a pandemic, and cut funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Trump also stopped a program capable of turning out millions of masks in the event of a pandemic and failed to restock the national strategic stockpile of PPEs.
When the coronavirus did infect China, Trump ignored repeated warnings from the intelligence services and continually downplayed the threat. According to a report in the Washington Post, Trump received more than a dozen warnings in his daily intelligence briefings during January and February. He repeatedly and publicly downplayed the severity of the threat, saying, for example, “One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”
While America would have inevitably suffered some, the impacts could have been lessened had Trump not dithered for two months. According to virologist Dr. Angela Rasmussen, “This could have been stopped by implementing testing and surveillance much earlier — for example, when the first imported cases were identified.”
Trump’s two-month delay led to a serious shortage of protective equipment for health care workers and a drastic lack of tests. According to the Associated Press: “Trump administration waited until mid-March to place bulk orders for N95 masks, ventilators and other necessary medical equipment.” All through February, the Trump administration actually encouraged U.S. companies to export those essential medical supplies.
When Trump finally started to take the crisis seriously, his response has been chaotic, inconsistent, often weak, and marred by petty feuds and political gamesmanship. He delayed using the Defense Production Act to speed up production of desperately needed PPEs (although he was quick to use it to address a potential hamburger shortage). His daily briefings have contradicted scientists and even spread dangerous misinformation.
Democracy depends on the accountability of our leaders. Hold Trump accountable for the scale of the present disaster.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
