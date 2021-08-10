Spencer Black: GOP plays deadly politics in fomenting vaccine hostility

During many years of observing politics, I've seen more than my share of cynical ploys. But I don't think I've ever seen a political strategy as cynical and mendacious as the campaign by Republicans against the COVID-19 vaccines.
The scheme by the Republican Party is as simple as it is vile. In order to bolster their chances in the 2022 elections, many Republicans and the right-wing media have systematically undermined the effort to vaccinate America against COVID-19 in order to hurt the popularity of President Joe Biden. Republicans know that midterm elections are mostly a referendum on the sitting president. Biden’s high approval ratings are in large part because of his early success in vaccinating our country. We were almost over the pandemic and life seemed to be returning to near normal as Biden’s well-run vaccination program moved us closer to herd immunity. But then Republicans, for political purposes, decided to exploit the hesitancy of some to get vaccinated.
As the Washington Post described it: “What began as 'vaccine hesitancy' has morphed into outright vaccine hostility, as conservatives increasingly attack the White House’s coronavirus message, mischaracterize its vaccination campaign and, more and more, vow to skip the shots altogether.”
The Republican effort to hurt Biden by demonizing vaccinations has been quite successful, but it comes with deadly consequences. Well over 99% of the people who die from COVID are unvaccinated. The virus, especially the delta variant, is surging in the Republican-led states of Florida, Texas and Missouri.
You could easily mistake a map of vaccination rates across the country for a map of the 2020 presidential election returns. Almost all U.S. counties below 20% vaccination rates lean Republican, and almost all above 65% lean Democratic. According to CDC data, the 20 states with the highest vaccination rates all voted for Biden.
Republicans have loudly celebrated their “success” at discouraging vaccinations. At the largest Republican gathering this spring, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, the press reported that “attendees cheered and clapped that Biden had not been able to 'sucker' people and had missed his goal of vaccinating 70% of adults.”
Republicans and their allies (with a few notable exceptions) have worked overtime to create resistance to vaccines. Fox News and other right-wing outlets and many Republican politicians have been relentless in building hostility to vaccination. Some examples: Tucker Carlson spreads misinformation about the vaccine nightly on Fox News; Newsmax host Rob Schmitt declared that vaccines go “against nature;” and Florida Republican leader Peter Feaman called the vaccines “the mark of the beast.”
The hostility against vaccinations in some red areas has grown so intense that people coming for their shots have had to disguise their appearance lest their GOP neighbors know they got the jab.
Recently, some Republican leaders did a coordinated (and welcome) U-turn and started endorsing vaccinations. They may have realized their cynical anti-vaccine campaign could backfire. Patrick Ruffini, a GOP pollster, warned that Republicans “will be held accountable by voters if a COVID surge happens on their watch.”
But it may be too late to put the toothpaste back in the tube. Their repeated attacks on the vaccine and their dissemination of misinformation have so poisoned the well that a sizable percentage of their Republican base now say they will never get vaccinated.
We have safe and effective vaccines that could have defeated the pandemic if only Republican politicians had stayed out of the way. Unfortunately, Republicans' relentless lust for power is more important to them than the health and well-being of the American people.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
