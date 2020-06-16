Spencer Black: Flying the Confederate flag only serves to honor racism

Confederate apologists attempt to rewrite the history of the Civil War. Make no mistake: the purpose of the Confederacy was to continue enslavement. The resolution adopted by the state of Mississippi to justify taking up arms against the United States reads, in part, "Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery … A blow at slavery is a blow at commerce and civilization." Other Confederate states expressed similar reasons for declaring war on our national union. Texas asserted, "The servitude of the African race, as existing in these States, is mutually beneficial to both bond and free, and is abundantly authorized and justified by the experience of mankind, and the revealed will of the Almighty Creator." And in Louisiana, “The formation of a Southern confederacy is to preserve the blessings of African slavery. ... The people of the slaveholding States are bound together by the same necessity and determination to preserve African slavery."