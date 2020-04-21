Spencer Black: Donald Trump, meet Frank Underwood

It’s said that life imitates art. Case in point: Presidents Frank Underwood and Donald Trump.
Frank Underwood was the scheming, self-centered president in the Netflix drama “House of Cards” who would do almost anything to win. Facing a tough reelection, he used a national crisis as the pretext to restrict voting. Sound familiar?
Republicans have long schemed to suppress votes because they fear robust voter turnout. When Congress considered measures to make it easier to vote during the pandemic, Trump said: “The levels of voting, if you’d ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” Georgia's Republican House Speaker, David Ralston, said it even more clearly while opposing mail in voting: “This will certainly drive up turnout … it will be extremely devastating to Republicans and conservatives in Georgia.” And at a Republican meeting in Wisconsin last November, Justin Clark, a top official in Trump’s reelection campaign, said that Republicans in swing states rely on voter suppression to win and boasted that Trump’s suppression efforts will be “much more aggressive” this year.
In the election earlier this month, Republicans took voter suppression to a whole new and even more cynical level using a deadly pandemic to attempt to salvage a seat on the state Supreme Court. The GOP-backed candidate for Supreme Court seemed headed to a crashing defeat at the hands of Judge Jill Karofsky. In desperation, Republicans plotted to exploit COVID-19 to their advantage by forcing many voters to choose between voting in person, thus exposing themselves to a potentially deadly disease, or forfeiting their right to vote. Since the virus hit the Democratic stronghold of Milwaukee the hardest, their ploy aimed at keeping the vote down in Milwaukee, and it worked. Even though Milwaukee voters faced many highly contested races, including for mayor and county executive, vote totals were dramatically less than in the last comparable election. Fortunately, the contrast between the candidates for Supreme Court was so stark that they still lost although I believe Karofsky’s margin of victory would have been significantly greater had Republicans not used the pandemic to suppress Milwaukee voter turnout.
Perhaps nothing epitomized the absolute cynicism of the Republican leadership better than Robin Vos, the Assembly Speaker who forced the election to be held on April 7. He appeared at the polls in full protective gear, swathed from head to toe, proclaiming voting to be “incredibly safe.”
Like Frank Underwood, polls show Trump potentially headed for defeat. The pandemic election in Wisconsin is likely a dry run for Republican tactics in November. With increasing pressure to ease social distancing, it’s possible the country will face a second wave of the coronavirus this fall. While it might be overly cynical to suggest that Republicans would welcome that to boost their voter suppression efforts, it is not all hyperbole, based on what happened in Wisconsin, to expect them to exploit the pandemic to salvage Trump’s reelection. In fact, they are already at it. According to a recent article in the Washington Post, “President Trump and a growing number of Republican leaders are aggressively challenging efforts to make voting easier as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts elections. The Republican National Committee (RNC) is expected to spend more than $10 million on legal battles related to voting this year.”
Urban areas are both Democratic strongholds and most afflicted by the pandemic. If Republican strategists used that fact for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, just think what they’ll do to win the presidency.
Donald Trump: meet Frank Underwood.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
