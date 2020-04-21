Spencer Black: Donald Trump, meet Frank Underwood

Republicans have long schemed to suppress votes because they fear robust voter turnout. When Congress considered measures to make it easier to vote during the pandemic, Trump said: “The levels of voting, if you’d ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” Georgia's Republican House Speaker, David Ralston, said it even more clearly while opposing mail in voting: “This will certainly drive up turnout … it will be extremely devastating to Republicans and conservatives in Georgia.” And at a Republican meeting in Wisconsin last November, Justin Clark, a top official in Trump’s reelection campaign, said that Republicans in swing states rely on voter suppression to win and boasted that Trump’s suppression efforts will be “much more aggressive” this year.

In the election earlier this month, Republicans took voter suppression to a whole new and even more cynical level using a deadly pandemic to attempt to salvage a seat on the state Supreme Court. The GOP-backed candidate for Supreme Court seemed headed to a crashing defeat at the hands of Judge Jill Karofsky. In desperation, Republicans plotted to exploit COVID-19 to their advantage by forcing many voters to choose between voting in person, thus exposing themselves to a potentially deadly disease, or forfeiting their right to vote. Since the virus hit the Democratic stronghold of Milwaukee the hardest, their ploy aimed at keeping the vote down in Milwaukee, and it worked. Even though Milwaukee voters faced many highly contested races, including for mayor and county executive, vote totals were dramatically less than in the last comparable election. Fortunately, the contrast between the candidates for Supreme Court was so stark that they still lost although I believe Karofsky’s margin of victory would have been significantly greater had Republicans not used the pandemic to suppress Milwaukee voter turnout.