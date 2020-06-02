Spencer Black: Dane County is setting an example in conservation

An innovative effort, dubbed “Suck the Muck,” aims to limit pollution from age-old phosphorus deposits in the streambeds that continue to discharge pollution to the lakes. The first stream to benefit was Dorn Creek. This summer, work will begin on Token Creek where, in places, phosphorus-laden muck has accumulated over the years to the depth of seven feet. Sediment removal is also being undertaken between Lakes Monona and Waubesa to remove an obstacle to water flow, a crucial means of reducing flooding from increasingly frequent severe storms.

A relatively new program seeks to lessen runoff by paying farmers to convert land currently used for row crops to perennial grass cover. As with many of the environmental efforts, this program has multiple advantages including improved water quality, reduced soil erosion and better wildlife habitat. The county has also been buying land to prevent development in areas where runoff from urbanization would increase flooding and pollution. A great example is the purchase of 160 acres adjacent to the Pheasant Branch Conservancy in Middleton.