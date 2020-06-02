Spencer Black: Dane County is setting an example in conservation

In a time of lots of bad news, here’s a good news column. While environmental safeguards are being shredded at the national level, Dane County is going in the opposite direction by making progress on many important conservation issues.
County Executive Joe Parisi, with the support of a progressive County Board, is acting forcefully to clean up our waterways, protect open space, expand outdoor recreational opportunities and address the climate crisis. Dane County’s actions are a valuable reminder that a forward looking government can be an essential force for a better quality of life.
Dane County is naturally blessed. The county is bisected by the Yahara River and its chain of lakes. To the west lies the Driftless region with its steep valleys and trout streams, while the eastern part of the county displays classic glacial topography. The Lower Wisconsin River flows along the northwest border.
Dane County is certainly not a wilderness area with the fastest growing population in the state. That kind of growth makes protecting Dane’s natural assets a significant challenge.
Key environmental initiatives have focused on the Yahara chain of lakes, which are central to our identity as the four lakes region. Beautiful as they are, the lakes in summer are often weed-choked and smelly due to polluted runoff. A number of county programs seek to reduce that pollution, especially from algae-promoting phosphorus.
An innovative effort, dubbed “Suck the Muck,” aims to limit pollution from age-old phosphorus deposits in the streambeds that continue to discharge pollution to the lakes. The first stream to benefit was Dorn Creek. This summer, work will begin on Token Creek where, in places, phosphorus-laden muck has accumulated over the years to the depth of seven feet. Sediment removal is also being undertaken between Lakes Monona and Waubesa to remove an obstacle to water flow, a crucial means of reducing flooding from increasingly frequent severe storms.
A relatively new program seeks to lessen runoff by paying farmers to convert land currently used for row crops to perennial grass cover. As with many of the environmental efforts, this program has multiple advantages including improved water quality, reduced soil erosion and better wildlife habitat. The county has also been buying land to prevent development in areas where runoff from urbanization would increase flooding and pollution. A great example is the purchase of 160 acres adjacent to the Pheasant Branch Conservancy in Middleton.
The Pheasant Branch purchase is just one of many that are preserving key areas of open space that might otherwise be consumed by sprawl. The County Park system has doubled during the past decade and now protects more than 12,000 acres providing crucial areas for recreation, wildlife and breathing room, something we’ve come to especially value during the pandemic. These county parks and wildlife areas give us places to enjoy the outdoors, whether hiking, skiing, paddling, fishing or just appreciating the natural surroundings. One of my favorite activities is also being enhanced by county efforts. The existing bike trail network, which includes the popular boardwalk along Lake Waubesa, is being rapidly expanded.
County government is also doing its part to address the climate crisis by working toward the goal of running all its operations on renewable energy within the next five years. County buildings increasingly are sporting solar panels and a soon-to-be constructed renewable energy project at the Dane County airport will consist of 31,000 solar panels.
Joe Parisi and the County Board are showing, by example, that environmental protection and a booming economy not only do not conflict, but they can go hand in hand.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
