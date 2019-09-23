Five minutes versus seven hours.
That’s the difference in the time spent discussing climate between the 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns. While not a precise apples-to-apples comparison, it accurately reflects the dramatically increased prominence of the climate crisis in the current contest for president.
During the 2016 debates between Trump and Clinton, only five minutes were spent on all environmental issues, including climate. For the 20 debates throughout the 2016 primary season, only 1.5% of the questions posed to the candidates were about climate. Most of those questions only came after 21 Florida mayors joined together to demand that climate be a topic at debates held in Miami.
Fast forward to the current contest for president, and it’s a very different story. Recently, CNN aired seven straight hours of town halls with the Democratic candidates exclusively devoted to the issue of climate disruption. All three debates so far have included some discussion of the climate crisis. The dramatic increase in the time devoted to discussing climate mirrors increasingly strong public concern, a level of interest that is confirmed in two new national polls.
A public opinion survey conducted by The Washington Post found that 80% of Americans agree with scientists that human activity is a cause of climate change. More importantly, a majority believe action is urgently needed to address climate change. Compared to five years ago, the percentage of respondents describing climate change as a “crisis” has nearly doubled.
From the perspective of potential political impact, the survey results are even more striking. Two-thirds of those surveyed disapprove of Trump’s handling of climate change. That’s a higher rate of disapproval than any other issue, including health care and guns. Not surprisingly, Democrats were overwhelmingly unhappy with Trump’s efforts on climate. Notably, a majority of independents also disapprove of Trump’s handling of climate, as do 23% of Republicans.
A recent poll by CBS News has comparable findings. In that survey, only 16% disagreed with the scientific consensus that humans are causing climate change. In contrast, 82% thought action needs to be taken to address climate disruption.
I think there are three main reasons why Americans are now prioritizing action on climate change.
First, we are repeatedly seeing the impacts of a warming planet. The northern hemisphere just had its hottest summer on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Almost daily, we see reports of record heat waves, rising sea levels, rampant wildfires, severe storms and flooding, and catastrophic hurricanes.
Second, scientific research is proving that the increase in extreme meteorological events is not simply due to the natural variability in the weather, but is tied to the “performance enhancing” impacts of a warmer climate. Scientists can now quantify the extent to which global warming is causing extreme weather events like monster storms and record-breaking heat waves, showing how warming is making such events more frequent and more severe.
Third, there is blowback to the actions of the Trump administration. Trump has reversed dozens of rules and policies intended to address the climate crisis. Among all too many other measures, he has sought to roll back clean energy rules, regulations on methane (an extremely potent greenhouse gas), car mileage standards and even requirements for energy efficient light bulbs. He wants to withdraw our nation from the Paris Climate Accord and repeatedly attacked renewable energy. He even made the ridiculous claim that wind power causes cancer.
The strong voter concern about the climate crisis combined with the very high disapproval of Trump’s performance on climate is political dynamite. It can blow up Trump’s chances for reelection.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.