Spencer Black: Climate change denial doesn't erase reality

Kids have a great way of trying to deny reality. When being told something not to their liking, they will stick their fingers in their ears and repeat, “I can’t hear you. I can’t hear you.” It seems like that method of dealing with reality has caught up with some adults.
These days, it’s climate science denying politicians who are putting their fingers in their ears. They’re covering their eyes, too. Catastrophe after catastrophe caused by climate disruption is happening right before our eyes, but Republicans, besotted with oil and coal money, are choosing to ignore reality.
Now the Trump administration is trying to blindfold the entire country to the crisis. Trump is proposing a change in a key environmental law that will end the requirement that federal agencies consider climate change when they review the environmental impacts of major projects. This would be biggest and most damaging change ever to the America’s most basic environmental law — the 50-year-old National Environmental Policy Act.
The absolute foolishness of this latest attempt on the part of the Trump administration to deny climate science is best illustrated by a few examples of what is actually happening in the world.
This past decade was the hottest ever recorded on the planet. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the past five years are the hottest since record-keeping began, and 19 of the hottest 20 years have occurred since the turn of the century. Last year was the second-hottest year on record. Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute, noted, “Every decade since the 1960s has been warmer than the decade previously — and not by a small amount.”
We are witnessing the impact of the dramatic disruption of the earth’s climate almost every day. Record wildfires, killer heat waves, super strong storms and flooding, and rapidly melting ice sheets are the consequences of the human-caused climate crisis.
Recently, the impact of climate change has been most vividly seen in Australia. That continent has suffered record-breaking high temperatures and a years-long drought that have resulted in widespread and destructive fires of historic proportions.
While the Australian fires have caught our attention, the most damaging impact of climate disruption might be not on the land, but in the nearby oceans. Western Australia's coastline is in the midst of the most extensive marine heat wave ever which has caused large, widespread fish kills. Since 2016 alone, at least 50% of the coral reefs in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef ― the largest coral reef in the world ― have died amid the rising heat.
In the U.S., California has also been experiencing tragic wildfires. Seven of California’s ten most destructive fires have happened in the last four years. Scientists link the worsening fires to climate change. Hotter temperatures and dry conditions often combining with high winds create a longer fire season with more destructive blazes.
Warmer oceans and a disrupted jet stream have caused more frequent and more severe storms. Six Category 5 monster hurricanes have torn through the Atlantic region in the past four years. Inland, we’ve experienced storms with record breaking rainfalls. As a result, “thousand year floods,” floods that were supposed to occur only once in a millennium, are happening with much greater frequency — as many as five times a year.
We’re paying a steep price for climate disruption. During the last decade in America, there were 115 climate and weather disasters which caused losses exceeding $1 billion. That’s almost twice the number of costly weather disasters that occurred during the previous decade.
Closing one’s eyes and ears doesn’t change the reality of climate change.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
