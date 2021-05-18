Spencer Black: — Cheney ouster an attack on Democracy

The date of Sept. 11, 2001 will always be remembered. On that day, America was attacked.
Likewise, Jan. 6, 2021, and May 12, 2021, should remain firmly in our memory. On those days, America was also attacked. While far less deadly, the related events on those two days pose a far greater threat to America’s democracy and constitutional system of government than the Al Qaeda strike ever did.
On Jan. 6, a mob incited by the defeated incumbent president sought to violently overturn the vote of the American people. Later that day, even as police officers who courageously defended the Capitol from the insurrectionist mob lay wounded, a majority of Republican members of the House of Representatives voted to throw out the results of the presidential election.
On May 12, an overwhelming majority of Republican House members again voted to show their disdain for democracy. They voted to oust Representative Liz Cheney. By doing so, they openly declared the Republican Party as the Party of the Big Lie — the lie that an election that they lost by more than 7 million votes wasn’t valid.
The Putin-style purge of Cheney on May 12 in many ways is even more troubling for the future of American democracy than the events of Jan. 6. An essential building block of an antidemocratic, autocratic state is the purging of anyone who dares tell the truth.
The Republicans, who love to cancel anyone that interferes with their lust for power, voted to purge Liz Cheney for the cardinal sin of telling the truth. Cheney is a down-the-line conservative who has voted with the Republican caucus on almost every issue. But she did the one thing that cannot be done in the world of Republican politics — she told the truth.
Make no mistake. Republicans members know Cheney is right — that Trump did not win the election. According to Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who is also a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard, fewer than 10 of the 211 Republican members of the House actually believe the Big Lie that Trump really won. Yet they enthusiastically purged Cheney for the unforgivable crime of saying what they know to be true.
The Party of Liars is also trying to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6 insurrection. On the same day that they purged Liz Cheney, Republican politicians were claiming the attack on the Capitol was, in the words of Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, just a “normal tourist visit.”
Over the decades, millions of Americans have toured our nation’s Capital on what might rightfully be described as a “normal tourist visit.” They never chanted that they wanted to hang the vice president. They never erected a gallows in front of the Capitol. They never killed a Capitol police officer. They never desecrated the Senate and House chambers and caused more than $30 million in damages. And most importantly, they never tried to disrupt the certification of the vote of the American people.
On July 4, we will celebrate the Declaration of Independence, a founding document of American democracy. That sacred text has near its beginning the words, “We hold these truths to be self-evident.” Truth is fundamental to democracy. A party dedicated to lies is the enemy of democracy.
Liz Cheney put it well shortly before the vote to purge her: “Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution.” Unfortunately, on the infamous dates of Jan. 6 and May 12, they chose lies and autocracy over truth and democracy.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.