When I’ve been out campaigning, in the past for myself and, more recently, for others, I’ve often heard people say “I vote for the person — not the party.” I respect that perspective, especially when the voter is well informed about the different candidates.
However, this is not the year for that approach. In this election, it is essential that Republicans be defeated from top to bottom — from governor and senator all the way down the ballot to coroner (if your county still elects one). This is a decisive election in our nation’s history and our future depends on a decisive rejection of Donald Trump and the party that has become subservient to him.
I say this not because Democrats don’t have a top-notch slate of candidates in Wisconsin. Just the opposite is true. Tony Evers has been a strong advocate for our kids and for public education and is a person of unsurpassed dedication, principle, honesty and competence. Tammy Baldwin has shown a deep sense of compassion and has been a fierce and effective fighter for the interests of Wisconsin. Josh Kaul would make an outstanding attorney general, bringing his background as a tough federal prosecutor and an advocate for voting rights to a Department of Justice that is in great need of reform.
I also do not say this because Democrats lack a positive vision. Again, the opposite is true. Democratic candidates are campaigning for affordable health care, a clean environment, respect for our constitutional rights, quality public education, a top-notch university, investment in our infrastructure and honesty in government.
I say this because Donald Trump is a threat to our American values and the Republican Party, with shockingly few exceptions, has been unwilling to hold him accountable.
Western democracies, including the United States, now face the greatest challenge to our freedoms in many decades. If this election does not deal a resounding blow to Trump and his Republican accomplices, do not expect more of the same from Trump. Rather, expect Trumpism on steroids. He will feel empowered to push his brand of anti-democratic nationalism to new heights.
The underlying principles of the free world that have guided us since the defeat of fascism in World War II — a free press, the right to vote, an independent justice system, opposition to dictatorship, and a rejection of violence in settling political disputes — are under attack.
Trump’s violent rhetoric against the free press is well known, going so far as to praise and even incite violent attacks on journalists and to acquiesce (until great pressure forced him to retreat) in the torture and murder of an American journalist by Trump’s Saudi benefactors.
Trump has repeatedly attacked the independence of the Justice Department and threatened the independent prosecutor, Robert Mueller. It’s very likely that if the Republicans retain control of Congress, Mueller will be fired and Republican politicians will say little if anything in opposition.
Republicans have undermined the right to vote in state after state. For example, the Republican candidate for governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, is actually overseeing his own election. That candidate has blocked the registrations of 53,000 voters, most of whom are African-American. An unprecedented number of absentee ballots in racially diverse precincts have been thrown out. Republican officials there went so far as to stop a busload of elderly African-Americans who were on their way to vote. In North Dakota, Republicans passed a law that effectively revokes the right to vote for tens of thousands of Indians on reservations. In Kansas, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, like in Georgia, is overseeing his own election. In that state, a city of 28,000 with a large Latino population has been restricted to having just one polling place and that one polling place has been moved to a location a considerable distance outside the city in order to hold down voter participation.
In the face of this attack on American values and the norms of democracy, Republican politicians have been either silent or willing accomplices. Even the few who occasionally offer some timid words of concern, like Susan Collins of Maine, are easily intimidated to fall quickly in line.
With Trump threatening our democracy and Republicans unwilling to perform their duty as a check and balance, we have only one option. The Republicans must be decisively defeated. Make sure you vote on Nov. 6 (or earlier if you can) and vote Democratic all the way. Our American values and our future depend upon it.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
