Spencer Black: After 2020 loss, Republicans seek to rig the vote

On Jan. 6, an extremist mob — summoned and incited by Donald Trump — attempted, with deadly results, to use violence to overturn the vote of the people for president. It was a vicious attack on our country, on our constitution and on the very foundation of our American democracy.
While the insurrectionist Republican mob failed to nullify the results of the 2020 election, Republican politicians are now working to put in place measures that would deny the American public the right to choose their leaders in free and fair elections. The assault on our democracy is being waged aggressively in Republican-controlled legislatures across the country.
The Republican insurrectionists based their violent actions on the big lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 election, an election he actually lost by more than 7 million votes. Republican politicians are basing their assault on our American democracy on the big lie that there is widespread voter fraud, a claim that has been clearly shown to be false in every court case brought by Trump and by both the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security.
In Arizona, a senior Republican legislator has introduced legislation to allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to ignore the vote of the public for president. The proposed law would give the Legislature the power to award the state’s electoral votes to whomever they choose, regardless of how the public actually voted. This gambit should sound familiar. In his desperate attempt to overturn his overwhelming defeat, Trump tried to get Republican-controlled state legislatures to throw out the vote of the people and instead hand him their state’s electoral votes.
Republicans want to make the Electoral College, which is already heavily weighted against Democratic presidential candidates, even more unfair. Currently, a Democrat has to win the popular vote by at least 3% in order to be elected president. That’s why, even though Trump lost by more than 3 million votes in 2016, he became president. Legislation being pushed by Republicans in a number of states, including Wisconsin, would award Electoral College votes based on gerrymandered districts. Had the Republican initiative been in effect in our state for this past election, Trump would have won a majority of Wisconsin’s electoral votes even though he lost the election vote itself.
With the November election just a few months behind us, Republicans across the country have introduced a raft of bills aimed at keeping eligible voters from the polls. According to a report from the Brennan Center for Justice, Republican legislators in 28 states have already introduced 106 bills to restrict the right to vote. Virtually all these proposals would have a disproportionate effect on constituencies that tend to vote for Democrats.
Here are some examples: Republicans are trying to make it harder to vote by mail. For instance, the Arizona GOP wants to require mail-in votes to be notarized. Elsewhere, Republicans want to eliminate mail-in voting almost entirely.
Another tack is to impose more onerous ID requirements, such as banning the use of student ID cards. Numerous studies have shown unnecessarily strict ID laws drive down turnout by younger and non-white voters.
Other initiatives try to make it harder to register or stay registered. Republicans are looking to expand a favored tactic — purging voters from the registration rolls even though the Wisconsin Election Commission found that a voter purge list pushed by Republicans was riddled with errors.
Failing to win public support in 2020, Republicans have decided to boost their chances in future elections not by running better candidates or advocating better policy, but by attacking the most fundamental principle of our democracy — the voters decide.
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.