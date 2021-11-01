South Florida Sun-Sentinel: The courage to stand up to election misinformation in Florida

Florida’s supervisors of elections, a bipartisan group of professional public servants who keep their personal politics out of their offices, have issued a strong and timely statement in response to the most serious danger our nation has faced since the Civil War.

“Public trust in our democracy is being systematically undermined, to the detriment of all Americans,” they warned.

That should not be necessary, but it is. Here’s why it matters.

The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 was hardly a one-and-done event. That violent episode erupted from a continuing campaign of sedition that still festers every time Donald Trump or one of one of his toadies parrots his “big lie,” refuses to concede that President Joe Biden won fairly, or asserts that the nation’s election system is “rigged.”

The objectives are to destabilize our democracy, sabotage the Biden administration and set in motion enough state legislatures to overturn the next election they lose. That has dire implications for the future.