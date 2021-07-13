South Florida Sun Sentinel: Sending troops into Haiti is not the answer

Haiti needs many things at the moment. American soldiers are not among them.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph asked for U.S. military help after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. We understand the request, but it’s one that President Biden should refuse.

If the troops would go to provide security, how long would they stay? Haiti hasn’t been a secure country for decades, much less a free one.

And what would be the rules of engagement? No one knows for sure who planned and financed Moise’s killing. Given the labyrinthian nature of Haitian politics, soldiers could become targets for competing factions.

Still, there are ways for the Biden administration to help. There also are reasons to support such non-military American involvement.

From 1957 until 1986, the United States supported the dictatorial Duvalier regime. It began under Francois “Papa Doc” and continued under his son, Jean-Claude, known as “Baby Doc.”