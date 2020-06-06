Sorta open is better than closed in winning caption

Wally Meyer of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Wally!
His caption about stores slowly reopening beat out more than 80 entries. Meyer wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Dick Brachman
- of Verona: “Sorta ... that’s that new Italian restaurant, isn’t it?”
Jerry J. Murphy
- of Monona: “Tell me again how to drink beer with my mask on?”
Al Hendrick
- of Boscobel: “Good, I’m ready to go shopping. Sorta.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.