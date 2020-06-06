Sorta open is better than closed in winning caption
0 comments
YOU TOON

Sorta open is better than closed in winning caption

  • 0
Winning You Toon

Wally Meyer of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congrats, Wally!

His caption about stores slowly reopening beat out more than 80 entries. Meyer wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Dick Brachman

  • of Verona: “Sorta ... that’s that new Italian restaurant, isn’t it?”

Jerry J. Murphy

  • of Monona: “Tell me again how to drink beer with my mask on?”

Al Hendrick

  • of Boscobel: “Good, I’m ready to go shopping. Sorta.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Plain Talk: Trump, not the USPS, is the joke
Dave Zweifel

Plain Talk: Trump, not the USPS, is the joke

No one has been more threatening to the postal service's future than Trump, who, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic that's costing it billions, refuses to give the service federal help as it has for everything from airlines to railroads. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics