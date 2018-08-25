This State Journal editorial ran on Aug. 26, 1993:
Hey, you men who wonder why your wives’ eyes start rolling the minute you grab for the sports section: It’s because the sports pages are full of Men Who Just Don’t Get It. In terms of institutionalized sexism, the sports world is so far behind the times, it makes the U.S. military establishment look like a NOW meeting.
Consider the recent Associated Press story that 11 of 35 private country clubs in Wisconsin, including Blackhawk in the Madison suburb of Shorewood Hills, still offer males-only hours on weekends. Whether this practice violates Wisconsin’s public accommodations law is undecided. Whether it is unfair, discriminatory and old-fashioned is not — it is. ...
That Blackhawk is still a member of the old boys’ club is particularly egregious, since the private club rents public land from the village of Shorewood Hills, and thus pays minimal property taxes. Its board of directors has proved itself unwilling to learn: The club got a public-relations shiner a few years ago when it allowed the village fire department to use the course for an outing — but then refused to allow female firefighters to play because the outing occurred during mens-only hours. ...
Get with it, guys.