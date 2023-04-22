Cathy Kliebenstein of Mazomanie is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Cathy!

Kliebenstein’s caption about Bucky Badger at the Terrace beat out more than 70 entries. She wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Dennis Vincent

of DeForest: “My favorite flavor is Summer at the Terrace.”

Jackie Rietmann

of Merrimac: “I majored in ice cream deconstruction.”

Janis Franks

of Merrimac: “Here’s licking at you, kids! On, Wisconsin!”

Thanks to all the participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.