Cathy Kliebenstein of Mazomanie is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Cathy!
Kliebenstein’s caption about Bucky Badger at the Terrace beat out more than 70 entries. She wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Dennis Vincent
- of DeForest: “My favorite flavor is Summer at the Terrace.”
Jackie Rietmann
- of Merrimac: “I majored in ice cream deconstruction.”
Janis Franks
- of Merrimac: “Here’s licking at you, kids! On, Wisconsin!”
People are also reading…
Thanks to all the participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.