YOU TOON

Smoked turkey wins this week's You Toon caption contest

Turkey You Toon

Steve Gehrmann of Sun Prairie is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Steve!

His caption about turkeys wearing Packers and Badgers gear beat out more than 90 entries. He wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon and will also receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Jim Flaherty

  • of McFarland: “Looks like we’re in the wrong state to avoid getting slaughtered.”

Tom Dunphy

  • of Evansville: “The only bowl we’ll be in is the leftover bowl.”

Mark “Walt” Walters

  • of Madison: “Stay clear of the Minnesota game. You want to avoid that crazy big ax paraded around at the end of the game.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

