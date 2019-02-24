Jake Altwegg of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Jake!
His caption about a snowy primary election beat out more than 60 other entries. Altwegg wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
William P. Tishler
- of Madison: “My great-grandfather told me he always walked uphill both ways in the snow to vote for Mayor Soglin.”
Scott Tredwell
- of Advance, North Carolina: “I predict someone will win not by a landslide, but an avalanche.”
Pete Lien
- of Edgerton: “My candidate promised a chicken in every pot and a snowblower in every garage.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.