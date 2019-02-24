Try 1 month for 99¢
Election You Toon

Jake Altwegg of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congrats, Jake!

His caption about a snowy primary election beat out more than 60 other entries. Altwegg wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

William P. Tishler

  • of Madison: “My great-grandfather told me he always walked uphill both ways in the snow to vote for Mayor Soglin.”

Scott Tredwell

  • of Advance, North Carolina: “I predict someone will win not by a landslide, but an avalanche.”

Pete Lien

  • of Edgerton: “My candidate promised a chicken in every pot and a snowblower in every garage.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

