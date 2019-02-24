Weather Alert

...VERY STRONG WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS DEVELOPING THIS MORNING AND LINGERING INTO THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... THE DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING. A HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING. * VISIBILITY...VISIBILITY VALUES WILL IMPROVE WITH RAIN MIXING WITH AND CHANGING TO SNOW EARLY THIS MORNING. * WINDS...WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH, WITH GUSTS OF 55 TO 60 MPH. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL BE FROM MIDDLE TO LATE MORNING THROUGH THE AFTERNOON HOURS. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS TODAY INTO THIS EVENING WILL CAUSE TRASH CANS AND OTHER UNSECURED OBJECTS TO BE BLOWN AROUND. SOME TREE AND MINOR STRUCTURAL DAMAGE IS POSSIBLE, WITH SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES. DRIVING WILL BE ESPECIALLY DIFFICULT ON NORTH TO SOUTH ORIENTED ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. &&