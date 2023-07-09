This State Journal editorial ran on July 9, 2013:

A prominent group of attorneys is understandably concerned about Wisconsin's "brutal" high court election campaigns.

"The sitting justice is attacked and demeaned, and the challenger is attacked and demeaned," said Joe Troy, a former circuit judge who led a state Bar of Wisconsin study of the problem. "The public sees that and thinks we must not have very good justices."

To help reduce the negative impacts of ugly Wisconsin Supreme Court elections, Troy's task force just proposed having fewer court contests. Instead of running for reelection every 10 years, justices would only be able to run for a single 16-year term.

This offers one big benefit:

"No justice, once elected, would ever be elected again," Troy explained. "The perception that they are there serving the people (with money) who put them there, or they are worried about the next election, that's just not going to happen."

Special interest groups now dominate high court campaigns by spending millions of dollars on television ads touting favored candidates and assailing their opponents. The special interest groups bank on favored candidates winning and delivering favorable court decisions.

But if justices no longer had to seek reelection, they would be less susceptible to political pressure when ruling on cases.

Voters would lose influence, too. They would no longer be able to vote out justices for making unpopular decisions. But that's OK. Unlike lawmakers and governors, Supreme Court justices are not supposed to represent constituencies or bow to the whims of the majority. They're supposed to rule on the law as written and respect the rights of individuals.

Troy and his group hope fewer elections would encourage more and better candidates to run for the high court.

Candidates for the state Supreme Court would still have to shill for votes and campaign donations to get through an initial election. Moreover, special interest groups might increase their spending on high court campaigns, knowing they'll have fewer opportunities to affect the makeup of the court.

The ultimate solution is to appoint justices based on merit, rather than having any high court elections at all. Nonetheless, a single and longer term would be a step in the right direction.