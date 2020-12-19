Sing along with this year's political Christmas carols from Rick Ho-Ho-Horowitz

“I Saw Donald Firing Santa Claus”
(Sung to the tune of “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”)
I ... saw Donald firing Santa Claus,
In the Oval Office late last night,
He said that Old Saint Nick,
Was out to make him sick,
He waved some charts and shouted
Like a raving lunatic.
“Shower Praise”
(Sung to “Deck the Halls”)
Shower praise on Doctor Fauci,
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.
Makes the Orange Guy so grouchy!
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.
Tony’s earned the world’s reliance,
Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la,
Donald’s flunking basic science,
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.
“Here We Come A-Pardoning”
(Sung to “Here We Come A-Caroling”)
Here we come a-pardoning
With motives low and mean:
To keep our friends from talking
Of all the crimes they’ve seen.
Total silence from you,
Not a word of what you knew,
Or we’ll stress you and bend you
And boot you in the rear,
Then we’ll rend you
And make you disappear.
“O Amazon”
(Sung to “O Tannenbaum”)
O Amazon, O Amazon
When other stores are clos-ed,
It’s Amazon, just Amazon,
In theory, we’re oppos-ed.
But presents come in record time,
In boxes gaily shouting “Prime!”
So Amazon, praise Amazon,
While malls are soon bulldoz-ed.
“O Little Town of Washington”
(Sung to “O Little Town of Bethlehem”)
O little town of Washington, a government to fill,
And Dem-o-crats all gather ‘round for their share of the kill,
The libs don’t trust the centrists, the centrists feel the same,
Just count the hours till friendship sours, and unity’s aflame.
“Jared the Brown-Nosed In-Law”
(Sung to, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”)
Jared the brown-nosed in-law,
Stepped on ev’rybody’s toes ...
Had Mr. T.’s protection,
You know how the story goes.
Soon as the old guy stumbled,
People sharpened up their knives,
“Power” and “Used to Have It,”
Make for very diff’rent lives.
“Scranton Joe”
(Sung to “Let it Snow!”)
“Together we’ll solve the crisis,
Whether COVID, cops, or ISIS,”
He shows us the way to go —
Scranton Joe, Scranton Joe, Scranton Joe!
He tells us the sun is rising,
But he’ll start by compromising,
While McConnell lurks down below,
Scranton Joe, Scranton Joe, Scranton Joe!
“Still it Swells”
(Sung to “Sliver Bells”)
First responders, brave responders,
Risking their lives for yours,
Working day after day without ceasing.
Fearless doctors, caring nurses,
Skilled technicians and more –
They’re our saints in this horrible year.
Still it swells ... ,
Till it quells...,
It’s Danger Time – it’s not pretty,
Thanks to those ... paths they chose,
Heroes are saving the day.
“God Rest Ye,
Mitch McConnell’s men”
(Sung to “God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen”)
God rest ye, Mitch McConnell’s men,
Let nothing get a vote,
The bills come from the other side —
And that was all he wrote.
They linger in a netherworld
So Turtle Man can gloat,
All remnants of comity destroyed,
Fully destroyed,
All remnants of comity destroyed.
“Have Yourself a
2020 Christmas”
(Sung to, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”)
Have yourself a 2020 Christmas,
Just hang on for now,
Better days are coming — though we’re not sure how.
Have yourself a 2020 Christmas:
Stay the [bleep] at home!
Let our warning penetrate your feeble dome.
“Depraved Human Beings”
(Sung to “Sleigh Ride”)
Just hear those fools mask-hissing
And much butt-kissing on view,
You know it’s ugly seeing
What depraved human beings can do.
The GOP just slumbers
While losing numbers accrue,
They won’t come out of hidin’
To give Joe Biden his due.
“Lock ‘em up! Lock ‘em up! Lock ‘em up!” they cry,
With blood in their eyes.
Not worried that democracy may die.
“It’s a hoax! It’s a fix! It’s a fraud!” they yell,
“Those votes are from hell!”
They’re taking an ax to the facts with their traveling Show-and-Tell.
“O Kam ... a-la Harris”
(Sung to “O Come, All Ye Faithful”)
O Kam ... a-la Harris,
Playful and ascendant,
O Kam-a-la, Kam-a-la is on ... her way.
“Excuse me, I’m speaking ...”
Smiling, but “I’m speaking ...”
Let bullies take their warning,
We’ve gone from night to morning,
A new day is a-borning:
All ... aboard!
“The First Vaccines”
(Sung to “The First Noel”)
The first vaccines
Are ... on their way,
Bringing joy to the world
And the U.S. of A.
God bless the labs
For their shot in the arm,
For a bend in the curve,
And an end to the harm!
