Sing along with this year's political Christmas carols from Rick Ho-Ho-Horowitz

"Here Come Democrats"
(Sung to the tune of "Here Comes Santa Claus")
Here come Democrats,
Endless Democrats!
Clogging Candidates Lane.
Warren and Biden and Yang and Sanders
Eager to campaign,
Booker, Steyer, Bloomberg, Castro,
Left and center and right,
A thousand choices, a thousand yawns --
But nobody brings delight.
"Quid Pro Quo!"
(Sung to "Let it Snow!")
Oh, the Russians outside are fright’ning,
And the noose is slowly tight’ning,
There’s only one way to go:
Quid pro quo,
Quid pro quo,
Quid pro quo!
Ukrainian future’s ridin’,
So just say you’re probing Biden,
And suddenly aid will flow,
Quid pro quo,
Quid pro quo,
Quid pro quo!
"Hark the Whistleblower Sings"
(Sung to "Hark the Herald Angels Sing)
Hark, the whistleblower sings,
Tells the world distressing things.
Schemes corrupt and actions wild,
Secrets onto secrets piled.
Awful machinations shown,
Mike Pompeo’s cover blown,
And the most bizarre of all:
Donnie defends his “perfect call.”
Still the most bizarre of all:
Donnie defends his “perfect call.”
"Climate Pickle"
(Sung to "Sleigh Ride")
Just see those glaciers shrinking
And penguins thinking they’re toast,
We’re in a climate pickle
And earth’s a fickle old host.
Outside the tides are rising --
It’s not surprising to see,
It’s time to follow Greta
'Cause no one’s better than she!
"Do Us a Favor, Though"
(Sung to "Wonderful Christmas Time.")
The mood is right,
Zelensky pleads:
Just send the weapons, that he needs.
Simply ... asking ...
To do us a favor, though,
Simply ... asking ...
To do us a favor, though.
The pressure’s on
You sense the fear,
Those Russian tanks ...
Are drawing near.
Simply ... ask him ...
To do us a favor, though.
Simply ... ask him ...
To do us a favor, though.
"Laughing at the Schmo"
(Sung to "Dashing Through the Snow")
Laughing at the schmo,
World leaders have their say,
“Donald needs to go!”
Swears he’s gonna stay.
Even Boris J.,
Thinks the guy’s a joke,
Ridicule's the sharpest way
To give this clown a poke.
"Check the Hallmark"
(Sung to "Deck the Halls")
Check the Hallmark brides a-kissing,
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la,
Million Moms begin their dissing,
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.
Hallmark caves and then remembers,
Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la,
Boycotts make for bad Decembers,
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la!
"We Three Amigos"
(Sung to "We Three Kings")
Three Amigos off to Ukraine,
Try to cause Joe Biden some pain ...
Rumors spreading,
Voters dreading,
Send the Veep down the drain ...
"O Little Town of Buttigieg"
(Sung to "O Little Town of Bethlehem")
O little town of Buttigieg,
(It’s also called South Bend),
He ran the place,
Then ran for prez –
Will wonders never end?
So calm, so cool, so classy,
His lifestyle so discreet,
That even total skeptics find
They’re good with Mayor Pete.
"All I Want for Christmas is a Nominee"
(Sung to "All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth")
“All I want for Christmas is a nominee
Who brings to me ...
A victory.”
Dems just want to rid the world of Donald T.
And that would be merry Christmas!
"Colorado's getting high"
(Sung to, "Angels We Have Heard on High")
Colorado’s getting high,
Massachusetts wants to try,
Even with a nicer name,
Legalizing weed’s the game.
Ca-a-a-a-a-a, a-a-a-a-a-, a-a-a-a Cannabis,
Don’t run out of Chee-ee-tos!
"So Dumb, All Ye Faithful"
(Sung to, "Oh Come, All Ye Faithful")
So dumb, all ye faithful
“Fox & Friends” controls you,
They rule you, they fool you
Till your mi-ind is numb.
Come and be loyal,
Trusting as a puppy,
Let catchy words enthrall you,
Let facts and stats appall you,
And ev’ry time they call you,
You cli-imb on board!