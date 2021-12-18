Sing along to the year in politics with Rick Ho-Ho-Horowitz's holiday lyrics

‘Biden the
infrastructure president’(Sung to “Rudolph the
Red-Nosed Reindeer”)
Hear his stammers and stutters and gurgles and garbles,
The GOP screams that he’s lost all his marbles,
But do you recall ...
Biden’s best achievement of all?
He’s doing infrastructure,
Donald came up short for years ...
Bridges and ports and broadband,
Watch the critics grind their gears ...
Reaching across the aisle,
Sticking with it till the end,
Here come those brand new highways,
Driving Donald ‘round the bend!
‘Decks are filled’ (Sung to “Deck the Halls”)
Decks are filled, but nothing’s moving,
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.
When will shipping start improving?
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.
Shoppers getting major migraines,
Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la.
Santa’s doomed without supply chains,
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la!
‘Cuomo’s Delight’ (Sung to “O Holy Night”)
Cuo ... mo’s Delight,
Just keep the ladies squir ... ming ...
He is the guv, and they have little worth.
Words meant to chill, and power all-affirming,
They’d rather hide, disappear from the earth!
Until — at last! — the victims found their voices,
The die was cast, the veil of silence torn:
All .. .of the sleaze!
He soon ran out of choices!
A life ... so fine,
A life ... now scarred with scorn,
The bottom line:
He must resign!
He’ll growl and whine —
And then resign!!
‘Billionaires’ (Sung to “Jingle Bells”)
Billionaires,
Billionaires,
Flying off to space,
Bezos! Branson! And random rich guys
Trying to keep pa-ace,
Rocket fools,
(With) Rocket fuels,
Shelling out the dough,
Floating free, do they ever see
All us Earthlings down below? ‘Insurrectionists’ (Sung to the tune of
“Here Comes Santa Claus”)
Insurrectionists,
Insurrectionists,
Causing Capitol pain!
Crashing the doors and smashing windows,
Acting quite insane.
Beating cops and building gallows,
Bear spray filling the air,
Watch them fight for just one reason:
Orange Guy wants them there! ‘Hark! It’s time
to diss Beijing’ (Sung to “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”)
Hark! It’s time to diss Beijing,
Boycotts are the latest thing,
All our athletes free to roam,
All our leaders stay at home.
Poke a stick in China’s eyes,
Cut a rival down to size,
Subtle sign of disrespect:
Absence employed to great effect!
Such a sign of disrespect,
Not quite a bomb —
More indirect.
‘Bucks in Six!’ (Sung to “Let It Snow”)
We didn’t have time for quibbling,
‘Cause we heard the sound of dribbling,
Then Giannis showed all his tricks,
Bucks in Six! Bucks in Six! Bucks in Six!
The District was filled with beer gear,
While the world discovered Deer Fear,
What a thrill when it all just clicks:
Bucks in Six! Bucks in Six! Bucks in Six!!!
‘You Need Three Shots’ (Sung to “I Saw Three Ships”)
“You need three shots to vaccinate,
To vaccinate,
To vaccinate,
You need three shots to boost your fate —
So Fauci’s giving you warning.”
“But what’s in all those shots for me?
I hesitate,
I ruminate,
Joe Rogan says they’re plots for me —
Who cares what Fauci is warning?”
“You spurned your shots and now you see,
You ventilate,
Disintegrate,
You owned the libs for liberty!
Your fu...neral’s in the morning.” ‘Ballots we won’t certify’ (Sung to “Angels We Have
Heard on High”)
Ballots we won’t certify,
Desp’rate hope that still remains,
We’ll find something by and by,
Bamboo shoots or whooping cranes.
FRAU-au-au-au-au-au,
Au-au-au-au-au,
Au-au-au-au FRAUDIA,
Ninja Circus Lame-O’s ...
‘God Rest Ye,
Merry Gableman’ (Sung to “God Rest Ye,
Merry Gentlemen”)
God rest ye, Michael Gableman ...
Your quest has gone astray,
You look for fraud where none exists,
And still collect your pay.
You don’t know how elections work —
Admitted it yourself,
Now you’re desperate to find a guilty elf,
Democrat elf,
You’ll do anything to find that guilty elf. ‘Crazies to quell’ (Sung to “Carol of the Bells”)
Crazies to quell,
Liz gives ‘em hell,
She draws the line,
She’s got a spine,
Unflinching sleuth,
Seeking the truth,
Knows wrong from right,
Up for the fight.
She ... may come from roy-al-ty,
But loy-al-ty goes just so far,
Coming on like some unburdened hellion,
Standing up to this depraved rebellion.
Cheney has guts,
No ifs or buts,
Answered the call,
Cheney ... stands ... tall ...
‘Good King Rodgers’ (Sung to “Good King Wenceslas”)
Aaron Rodgers told some lies,
Midway through the season
Played it slick with “immunize,”
Thought he had good reason.
Reputation took a hit, Still eked out a living,
Winning hides so many sins — Cheeseheads are forg-i-i-ving.
‘Gerrymander!’ (Sung to “Hallelujah Chorus”)
Ger...rymander!
Ger...rymander!
Gerrymander!
Gerrymander!
Start drawing those maps!
Rev ... your motors!
Choose ... your voters!
Pretty easy,
Pretty sleazy,
Your winning won’t lapse!
You shall serve forever and ever.
And ever ...
And ever ...
And ever ...
[Fade to black ...]
Horowitz, of Milwaukee, is a writer and writing coach, a former syndicated columnist and TV commentator: rick@primeprose.com.