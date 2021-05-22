 Skip to main content
Silent leaders must speak up on caucuses -- State Journal editorial from 20 years ago
WHAT WE SAID 20 YEARS AGO

Silent leaders must speak up on caucuses -- State Journal editorial from 20 years ago

Caucus scandal

Chuck Chvala, from left, Steve Foti and Scott Jensen discuss the state budget in July 2001 at the Capitol in Madison. They all faced felonies in the caucus scandal, with Chvala and Foti serving jail time. Jensen's felonies were dismissed as part of a plea agreement that fined and prevented him from running for public office again. 

This State Journal editorial ran on May 24, 2001:

There may be no better evidence of improper activity by the four legislative caucuses than the hear-no-evil, see-no-evil, speak-no-evil response by the senior leaders of the Senate and Assembly. With one exception, the Big Four have refused repeated requests to comment on the Wisconsin State Journal’s investigation of the caucus system.

We’re asking them now to speak up, and we’re giving them the space to do so.

An investigation by State Journal reporters Dee Hall and Phil Brinkman has left little doubt that employees of the Assembly and Senate Democratic and Republican caucuses secretly campaign for legislative candidates on state time and from their state offices. That appears to violate state law. Eleven former caucus staffers told the State Journal that, at certain times of the year, campaign work is the primary — and required — duty of caucus employees. The State Journal also obtained campaign documents, e-mails, bills and telephone messages sent to and from some caucus offices.

While it is unclear exactly how much time caucus staff members spend on campaigning, the pattern of abuse is clear. ...

The caucuses operate pretty much at the beck and call of the Assembly speaker, Assembly minority leader, Senate majority leader and Senate minority leader. And yet, three of those four leaders had refused all requests for comment. Assembly Minority Leader Spencer Black, the Madison Democrat who rose to that post earlier this month, said Monday he wanted to see a top-to-bottom review of the caucus system.

At least Black said something. Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen, R-Waukesha, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Chvala, D-Madison, and Senate Minority Leader Mary Panzer, R-West Bend, have yet to utter a word on the subject.

The wall of silence only adds to the perception that the caucuses are public-paid campaign staffs, operating well outside their public mission. It’s almost as if the legislative leaders, who often can’t agree on the time of day, have collectively decided to keep their mouths shut and let the whole thing blow over.

Well, it won’t blow over. ...

