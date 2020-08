Sheriff Jim Johnson: Vote for Donald Trump to maintain law and order

Those who know me know that I typically stay out of the political arena. But I can no longer remain silent. I’m reaching out to you today because I am concerned for the future of our nation.

In recent months, we have seen radical anarchists call to defund the police. And when they didn’t get their way, they chose to riot in our streets. They caused chaos and destruction that our nation has not seen in decades. We have seen devastation as these riots spread across America. This is unacceptable.

If these anarchists proved any point, it’s that they are the reason we should support our brave men and women in law enforcement who risk life and limb protecting the peace. They want to defund the police, but what our law enforcement officers really need more than ever is the support of our elected officials and the support of the American people. I believe we do have the support from the majority of Americans and our local communities here in Wisconsin. But unfortunately, at least one of the two political parties in this country has made sure to distance itself from us.