Sheriff David Mahoney: ICE entanglement reduces public safety

I have every confidence that President Joe Biden, who I have worked with on difficult challenges before when he served both as a U.S. senator and vice president, understands the duty law enforcement has to build trust. In 2015, I worked with then-Vice President Biden on implementation of the pillars of 21st Century policing, which identified the first critical piece as “building trust and legitimacy of law enforcement.”

Before that, I had the distinct honor of working with then-Sen. Biden to pass the Violence Against Women Act, which brought unprecedented levels of resources to combat domestic violence and help survivors heal. The law’s passage also drew attention to an issue that all too often was met with formidable silence. Family members are often afraid of coming forward to seek protection from abusive relationships, fearful that the very people meant to assist them will either decline to help or make the situation worse.

Immigrants seeking protection from domestic violence, human trafficking, and other crimes shouldn’t have to fear that law enforcement would try to detain and deport them, instead of coming to their aid in a time of need. I’ve witnessed myself how immigrants trapped in the horrors of human trafficking and sexual assault were terrified of law enforcement officers, believing they would turn them over to federal authorities to be deported.