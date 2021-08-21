Sheriff Dale Schmidt: Wisconsin needs a return to law and order

In his recent announcement for reelection, Attorney General Josh Kaul said: “My top priority as attorney general has been public safety, and I’m really proud of the work we have done to protect Wisconsinites from crime as well as protecting people’s health … .”
Kaul and I have a different definition of “proud.” As Dodge County’s sheriff, I know that violent crime has skyrocketed with Milwaukee setting an all-time homicide record in 2020. Madison and Green Bay have seen massive surges in homicides and shootings. Frontline cops and prosecutors have had to clean up the mess of the failed liberal agenda and his decisions at the state Department of Justice (DOJ).
I’m endorsing Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney to serve as our next attorney general.
Wisconsin needs an experienced crime fighter who knows how to prosecute violent criminals, partner with law enforcement, and restore the DOJ’s mission to fight crime.
Under Kaul, the number of frontline criminal prosecutors at DOJ has been cut, key DCI agent and leadership positions have gone unfilled, and state crime lab testing has been made more difficult. This reduction in support of local law enforcement took place while frontline officers have been the target of leftist anti-police activists for over a year, which has made their job more dangerous and Wisconsin families less safe. And he sat on the sidelines while riots ensued and cities such as Kenosha burned. Kaul’s actions have essentially defunded the police, which is not something to be proud of.
In contrast, District Attorney Toney is the son of a cop, and he recognizes the brave sacrifices of our women and men in law enforcement who would give their life to ensure we go home safely.
As a district attorney, Toney has been fighting for justice and the rule of law by locking up violent criminals, dangerous drug dealers and sexual predators for nearly 10 years as the Fond du Lac County district attorney. He has prosecuted hundreds if not thousands of cases and has prosecuted dozens of jury trials including cold case homicide, child homicides, violent crime, rape, domestic violence, drunken driving and complex drug conspiracies. In addition, he’s the president-elect of the Wisconsin District Attorney’s Association and supervises an office of 16 employees, which files thousands of criminal cases each year.
Toney has broad and bipartisan support of from cops, sheriffs and district attorneys in our state. More than 60 law enforcement leaders from throughout Wisconsin have endorsed him, and he earned a unanimous endorsement from the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police. It’s a movement for justice, and for depoliticizing the DOJ.
Toney is law enforcement’s choice because Wisconsin needs a prosecutor, not a politician to be our “top cop.”
Schmidt is sheriff of Dodge County.