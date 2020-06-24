Sheri Carter: An equal path forward for Madison

Our city is currently witnessing social and economic challenges that we have not seen in generations. We need all our city leaders, myself included, to restore our common beliefs, whether societal, organizationally or economically. These past few weeks have led us down a path to open and honest conversations that have waited way too long. We need to regain our footing as a city, and our leaders need to do a better job. In other words, we need to restore the confidence and trust of the people we represent.
Our leaders have stressed a societal balancing act with platitudes, only to come up short when actions speak louder than words. Our leaders stress equality during important speeches but lack the fortitude to actually move the ball down the field to make our city more equal and just when it actually matters. As your Common Council president, I say enough is enough.
These past few months, and more importantly, the last few weeks brought attention to the issues that too many of us in our community have felt for our entire lives. Today, the whole world is saying, "your pain is our pain." There are grave concerns impacting people of color throughout the United States and the world, but we have graver concerns, impacting the Black community here in Madison. In 2015, I was one of the first Black women elected to our city’s Common Council — only five short years ago. As the first Black female Common Council president, we need to take a look in the mirror to see what kind of city Madison wants to be. Do we want to be a national leader in minority entrepreneurship? Do we want to be a leader in police reform? Do we want to be a leader in an equal and just society that lifts each and every resident of our city? In my eyes, the only answer should be yes. The only question is, do our leaders have the courage to make these essential common causes a reality?
We have a lot of pressing issues that need to be addressed in 2020: a continuing global pandemic, a downtown business district that is in dire need of help, police reform, an unemployment rate that disproportionately affects Black residents at a rate that is two times greater than others, an affordable housing crisis and a $30 million budget gap for 2020.
I understand that balance in times like these may not seem the best way forward, but we must come together. We must work to build healthy collaborations while being responsive to the city’s needs and our communities. We must be honest with each other, but most importantly, we must have the courage to make Madison one of the truly best cities in America.
We need to get real, and have hard conversations about what is important for Madison’s future. I love this city, and I will always be here for you.
Sheri Carter is president of the Madison Common Council.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!