Sheri Carter: An equal path forward for Madison

Our city is currently witnessing social and economic challenges that we have not seen in generations. We need all our city leaders, myself included, to restore our common beliefs, whether societal, organizationally or economically. These past few weeks have led us down a path to open and honest conversations that have waited way too long. We need to regain our footing as a city, and our leaders need to do a better job. In other words, we need to restore the confidence and trust of the people we represent.

These past few months, and more importantly, the last few weeks brought attention to the issues that too many of us in our community have felt for our entire lives. Today, the whole world is saying, "your pain is our pain." There are grave concerns impacting people of color throughout the United States and the world, but we have graver concerns, impacting the Black community here in Madison. In 2015, I was one of the first Black women elected to our city’s Common Council — only five short years ago. As the first Black female Common Council president, we need to take a look in the mirror to see what kind of city Madison wants to be. Do we want to be a national leader in minority entrepreneurship? Do we want to be a leader in police reform? Do we want to be a leader in an equal and just society that lifts each and every resident of our city? In my eyes, the only answer should be yes. The only question is, do our leaders have the courage to make these essential common causes a reality?